What has been missing offensively of late?
Our effort and intentionality to move the ball was there the whole game the other day. There were certain series where it was much better than others. We made plays in some series and some we didn’t. I think it’s a combination of those things. You’ve got good coaches you’re going against with good players, and they’re going to rise up and make plays and stop you. We’ve contributed to that as well on our behalf of not doing the things we’re capable of doing.
How do you view what Chase Brown has done this season?I told him this at the end of the game the other day how appreciative we all are — and I am, in particular, as the leader of the offense — of his consistency. ... It’s always a joy when not only are they your better players, but they’re your best people, too. He’s a phenomenal young man and leader. I’m not saying he’s a better person than any guys we have on our offense, but the fact that he does what he does and carries himself the way he carries himself on a daily basis just speaks volumes about the type of person he is. He’s meant an awful lot to our football team. To have somebody consistently break tackles and run and be gritty and protect the quarterback and do anything he can do to help us win the game.
Can Casey Washington play a bigger role at wide receiver?I think the arrow is up there with him, for sure. I felt that the last few weeks. I think he’s really turned the corner, not necessarily as a player but I think maybe having a complete understanding and comfort level with what we’re doing offensively. I know he’s worked really hard at that and (wide receivers coach George McDonald) has spent a lot of extra time with him. Not that he requires extra time, but he’s really coming into his own. ... He’s strong and powerful and tough and competitive. Those are all really good traits in a wide receiver. We need more from him. We need another day like he had the other day. That’s something that hopefully these two guaranteed two games we have left he can produce in a similar fashion.
What can you do between the end of the season and a bowl game with the offense?You have more time to be creative. There will be, inevitably, some things that pop up like that I would believe in a bowl game. That’s always happened in every game I’ve been a part of in a bowl game.