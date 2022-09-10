Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s rematch with Virginia:
What happened on the final drive against Indiana?
I thought we got a little bit tentative, a little bit cautious. Some of the technique we played with was uncharacteristic there.
I’ve got to do a better job of calming us down in those situations and mixing up some calls to kind of get us settled in. Then they executed, and we didn’t.
After we made that field goal and went up four, I knew the two-minute drive was coming. We just came up short.
They out-competed us that last drive, so I’ve got to do a better job from a schematic standpoint and preparing our guys to be ready for that moment.
I wish we could have that one back for sure, but we’ve learned from it. We watched that whole series as a defense, and I think are better for it now because of it.
How frustrating is giving up big plays?
One of our goals is to limit explosive plays. We categorize that by three or less. Those are hard to overcome — especially in tight games.
From a secondary standpoint, we’ve got to keep it in front of the defense. From an up front standpoint, we’ve got to transition rush and try to get back there. These games are tough because you turn on the tape and 95 percent of the film is really, really good.
You just never know what play can kind of make or break the game. You’ve got to be stout and solid all the way through the course of the game.
What makes Johnny Newton so effective?
I shouted him out in our unit meeting. The level that he’s playing with and the consistency that he’s playing with is pretty special.
We didn’t get that many sacks — he got the one sack (at Indiana) — but he was in the backfield all night and got a bunch of hurries. It’s just his motor.
We saw that in the summertime and the workouts. He always strains. In practice, he strains, and it shows up in games.
How would you evaluate the pass rush as a whole?
I wouldn’t say concerns. (Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak) threw the ball 50-some times and we only had one sack, but we were hitting him.
The ball was coming out quick. His completion percentage wasn’t that high. A lot of that was him getting rid of the ball quicker than he wanted to.
There are definitely things we, as a staff, can do to design some pressures to try to get there faster. Those things will come. It was game two. We’re going to always continue to get better. I’m happy with the effort with which they’re trying to get to the quarterback.
What kind of challenge does Virginia quarterback
Brennan Armstrong present?
Accurate passer. Obviously, he’s played a lot of football, so he’s experienced and understands coverages. Dual threat.
He can extend plays with his legs and can go score when he breaks a play. He had a long run this past week, and we saw it firsthand, as well, a year ago. Just an incredible athlete.
How do you see the
matchup against the
Cavaliers’ wide receivers?
I’m confident in our guys. They are very long, athletic on the perimeter at Virginia, but we’ve got some scrappy guys.
(Devon Witherspoon) isn’t the biggest guy, but I don’t know if there’s anybody that’s going to hit as hard as he does out there on the perimeter. Same with the safeties. I’m confident in our abilities. We’ve just got to put them in the right spots and get them prepared for the type of concepts we’re going to see on Saturday.