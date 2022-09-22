Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Thursday night’s nonconference home game with Chattanooga:
What challenge does the Mocs’ offense present?
They execute at a high level, and we don’t see very many mistakes made out there. They’ve got a really good running back. He plays behind his pads and is really hard to bring down. A low center of gravity. He gets vertical and likes playing north to south. They have a litany of wideouts that are all very similar, but they move around in different spots. The quarterback is an athletic guy who can extend plays with his legs and gets the ball out on the perimeter. He boots to the right and to the left, which is unique.
How do you prepare freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas to take a bigger role on first down and second down?
(Outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane) has done a great job of spending some extra time with him, and Gabe has done a good job of not making the same mistake twice. Obviously, his role will increase naturally. The more comfortable he gets and more experience he gets, we feel comfortable getting him out there. He’s been doing a good job when he’s been out there, and he just has to continue to keep working and keep improving.
What did you discover during the bye week self-scout?
We definitely did a lot of self-scouting just to see if there are tips or tells we’re presenting to the offense and also to find out what we’re doing well and where we need to improve. Guys that are new starters, if they’re doing things that maybe could tip the hand to the offense, then you address those issues. I’ve been pleased with the self-scout information.
What’s attributed to the strong run defense through three games?It all starts up front — especially when you’re talking about the run game and those guys playing with extension and being physical and creating a new line of scrimmage. (Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) has been preaching technique and fundamentals, and it shows up in inside run in practice and when you get into 11-on-11 periods in practice. So you’re not surprised by what you’re seeing on game day. I think our team pursuit has also led to our missed tackles number being lower.
How was the reception on the road recruiting last week?I only went out that one day. (Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.) and I were able to stay back on the front end of the bye week just to do some more self-scout and get a jump on Chattanooga. But that Friday I went out, and especially in-state guys are very receptive about what we’re doing and the style of ball we’re playing. I think (coach Bret Bielema) has set the precedent of really hitting in-state hard, and he’s stayed true to that. I think they appreciate the genuineness of that proclamation.
What’s led to your success on third down?
We definitely make a point of emphasis on third downs as a staff, and the players understand situational football and the importance of it. Ultimately, it’s the players making the plays on game day. Us on the staff have nothing to do with those guys making plays — whether it’s pressuring the quarterback or defending the pass. We’re not out there. That’s completely on the players, and it’s fun to watch them take ownership over that and execute that and have fun on third down. Everybody understands when it’s third down. The whole defense at practice is echoing the down and distance. They know when it’s third down and know the importance of getting off the field and getting the ball back to our offense. The praise goes to them — the 11 guys out there who are executing.