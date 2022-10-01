Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s game at Wisconsin:
What did you like in the run-pass option plays against Chattanooga?
That was really the first game, from a game plan standpoint, that we had a focus on that. There were some elements to that earlier in the first three weeks, but it was more pre-snap. The other day it showed up a little bit more post-snap. It was something we worked on during the course of the week, and it showed up in the game, which was nice to see. It was clear in the game planning that was something they were susceptible to. They’re very aggressive the way they fit the run. Also, it was time. It was time for those to start showing up a little bit. We’re not a huge RPO team, but as we run the ball successfully, it obviously creates opportunities for us to build.
Why has Pat Bryant been able to emerge as a threat in the passing game so far?
I think he’s just been real consistent. We’ve talked ad nauseam about who he is and the way he loves football and the way he competes. It’s infectious. That doesn’t always translate over to the field to the game sometimes, but when you have the talent that he has and the work ethic that he has and the toughness, then certainly it’s been really fun for us offensively and for him individually to see some of that come to fruition on the field.
What will be key in communication at a loud Camp Randall Stadium?You practice it during the course of the week and get used to it. I thought Indiana was really loud. It was kind of a loud stadium, and I know this will be just as loud and probably louder to a large degree. I’ve never been there before, but certainly watched a lot of games over my time to know the environment can be pretty lively. It’s a focus on us and our communication. One voice. One snap count. It’s a great attention to having focus of the voices, the things you hear and the things you pay attention to.
What will Josh McCray’s eventual return mean?
I wouldn’t foresee it changing a whole lot of what we do and who we are. I think our identity is starting to come together. I think you guys see it — what we’re trying to be and how we’re trying to play. I know getting him back will only help enhance that because of his ability to run downhill and run through tackles. He fits very well into what we’re doing from a schematic standpoint. The biggest thing that will change when he gets back is we’ll get deeper and better at running back, and that’s a good thing.
How will the Wisconsin defense challenge your offense?Obviously a great deal of respect for their defense and Coach (Jim) Leonhard and what he’s been able to achieve. They’ve had a longstanding tradition and history of playing really good defense for several years, and he certainly has put his mark on that. They’re just super well-coached. They play really hard and they’re big and strong and fast. That’s usually a pretty good recipe for being good on defense, and that certainly describes them.
Points are always at a premium when you play on the road and are playing against somebody that’s so strong defensively. Obviously, every little thing matters just like it does when you’re playing somebody that’s maybe not as good on defense. But it gets magnified against better defenses. Your mistakes get magnified. We have to play a clean game and take care of us because they’re going to create their fair share of challenges just because of who they are.