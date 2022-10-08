Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s primetime showdown with Iowa:
What led to your defensive success at Wisconsin?I thought our guys did a really good job of handling the moment. (Illinois coach Bret Bielema) talked about before the game surviving their moment. I thought our guys did a good job of that. That first drive they hit us on a couple designers of the week — chunk yardage plays — and I thought we responded well after that. We just locked in and played our style of ball, did well with in-game adjustments and played physical.
What has clicked the most for nose tackle Calvin Avery, and how has that benefited Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton?
I think he trusts what (defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) is preaching in terms of the techniques and fundamentals. He is comfortable in the system, and he’s working this tail off. With (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) in the offseason, his body has changed. He’s a big ol’ grizzly bear out there. He’s every bit of 330 (pounds) and as light on his feet as any 330-pound guy I’ve ever seen. He’ll continue to improve, as well. He kind of gets overshadowed a little bit by the ‘Law Firm’ sitting on either side of him, but a lot of the reason those guys are making plays is because of what he’s doing and the amount of attention he’s attracting. It’s awesome for us because he’s sitting right over the ball every snap. That can be stressful for a center having somebody like him staring at you in the face snap in and snap out.
How important has Quan Martin been at nickel back?I can’t speak enough about the value he adds to what we’re doing schematically. You talk about a guy who has corner cover skills and is able to cover the slot. That’s a difficult task. He also has a safety mentality in the run game. The first play of (the Wisconsin game) he laid a lick on that wideout over the middle. There was a similar play later in the game where that same wideout had T-Rex arms and dropped it. I think it was a direct result of him knowing Quan was sitting in the middle of the field. He has come a long way in terms of his technique and his confidence. He’ll continue to improve, and his best football is still ahead of him.
What allows your free safeties to become such playmakers?
I think it’s a combination of both the talent level and where that position is designed to make plays. A lot of times they’re sitting in the middle of the field and are able to overlap the deep balls just by the nature of the way we’re structured. (Kendall Smith’s) detail on studying quarterbacks’ operations and recognizing formations teams like to throw vertical out of and who are the targets that quarterbacks are giving the deep shots to, those are all film prep and studying it throughout the week. You get to game day and those situations occur, you’ve got a chance to make plays and have an opportunity to get turnovers. He’s definitely taken advantage of that.
How do you bring the physicality out of your defensive players?
I think it’s competition. We are in a unique situation where we don’t have one star player on defense. It’s like a culmination. ... They’re all playing at a high level right now and are already competitive and are already tough kids. That sort of breeds throughout the entirety of the defense. If you’re not tough, you’re going to stick out in our defense. Those guys are competitive and hold each other accountable. I think that adds to the toughness factor — the willingness and want to go seek out contact.
How do you feel about the conversation surrounding your connection to the open Colorado job?Obviously, it’s flattering. The recognition is a direct result of what we’ve been able to do up to this point here. That’s pretty much the extent of it. The nostalgia factor kind of goes out the window when you get into this profession. I haven’t stepped foot in Boulder, Colo., since 2011 when I was a coach at Arizona and we were playing against Colorado at Folsom Field. My home is in Savoy, and I’m the defensive coordinator here at the University of Illinois. I love my job and working for Coach B. and love the leadership here and the direction we’re going in. This locker room is the most fun group I’ve ever had the chance to coach. That’s pretty much it. My focus right now is how can we limit Iowa from getting on the scoreboard and how quickly can we get the ball back to the offense.