Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s Homecoming matchup with Minnesota:
Did you feel like you inherited a group of players that could hit this level defensively?
As a staff we went in and watched basically everybody on the roster. If they had in-game reps, I’d watch those. If they didn’t, I’d watch practice reps. We just tried to get a feel for the roster. I was very surprised by who they were as athletes. I didn’t know the mental makeup and all the intangibles, but just from a measurables standpoint and being able to run I thought, as a staff, we could put together a scheme that would allow them to play well and play successful football and highlight their strengths.
How did Terrell Jennings fill in for Taz Nicholson at cornerback against Iowa?
There were a couple guys that had to step up and play because somebody got tired or somebody had an injury. It’s just that “next man up” mentality. We definitely saw improvement from when he was thrust into that role earlier in the season. He just played with consistent technique, really showing what he was doing in practice and how that translates in an actual game.
What has outside linebacker Seth Coleman done to emerge
as a playmaker?
He just consistently works on his craft every week and is consistently getting better in the game. Really proud of him and the work he’s put into it. He’s a great example for guys like Gabe Jacas, who is also improving all the time. That’s been a focus for the defense as a whole group. How can we get better every game?
What allows linebacker
Tarique Barnes to jump
snaps with regularity?
It’s definitely film prep. At that point of the (Iowa) game, we had some drives so we could get a feel of cadence. Then it’s playing the call and executing the defense. We have seen him make that play a bunch of times. It’s not a surprise because he also makes it in practice.
Has linebacker Kenenna
Odeluga played himself
into a bigger role?
There’s a reason why he’s out there in critical moments — specifically third down and two-minute. Because he’s explosive, and he makes plays. He’s got a natural feel for not only pass rush but zone drops and reading the quarterback. He continue to make plays, and as a result, he continues to get more opportunities. Really, he just does his job to the best of his ability. He has a bright future.
How is Minnesota different with running back Mohamed Ibrahim on the field?
There are some philosophical things that are the same — heavy RPO (run-pass option) and heavy zone scheme. They’re still really, really big up front. (Ibrahim) is a tough physical runner. He has a low center of gravity, a wide frame and strong, powerful legs. He’s tough to bring down. It’s going to be a defensive effort to try to contain him.
What kind of challenge does
Minnesota quarterback
Tanner Morgan present?
Even though I’ve only been in the conference, this is my second year, it feels like he’s been there for a long time. As you go back and watch clips from previous years, he’s still the guy. Obviously, he’s comfortable in the system, and he hardly ever makes the wrong read in the RPO game. He’s accurate and gets the ball out on time, and he’s more athletic than you think he is.
How do you defend the
run-pass-option game?
It’s really being in tune to our matchups — specifically in the slot and what type of RPOs we’re going to see. Not getting nosy. Really being disciplined with your eyes in terms of your fits. If you start cheating to the throw game, they’ll hand the ball off and now you’re out of your gap. It will be pivotal for us that everybody is really doing their job. There are two plays within a play, right? You’ve got to let the cover guys cover and let the fitters fit.
SCOTT RICHEY