Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s game at Nebraska:
What kind of reception did you get on the recruiting trail during the bye week?It was really positive. Right now, if anybody pays any attention to college football at all — if you go to California, Florida, you’re in state, you go to New York, wherever you might go — I think people recognize the success and type of year we’ve had to this point. It creates a buzz and a conversation. That’s always nice being on your open date, being 6-1, representing the University of Illinois. I think that’s a positive thing. ... A lot of positive momentum. Obviously, the challenge for us is to capitalize on the momentum that’s being created and keep that going, which will be a big deal Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Did you accomplish what you wanted during the bye week?
We went back and did a pretty thorough study on all of it — the good, the bad and the ugly. All of everything that transpired so far this season. It’s always good to kind of step back and look at those things. Look at what we did well. Look at what we have not done well. Look at what we need to fix in order to continue to be an effective offense down the stretch. How can we enhance that?
How did you develop a strong relationship with quarterback Tommy DeVito when he was committed before you were hired?
Even Tommy and I have had that conversation, like, “Hey, our parents did a nice job of arranging the marriage.” That’s what it came down to. What’s that show? “Love at First Sight?” That’s kind of how we went. We just kind of showed up at the altar together, and there we were. It’s worked out pretty well from that perspective. Obviously super thrilled that (Illinois coach Bret Bielema) had been aggressive in recruiting him and got him here in the program. He didn’t know what to expect from me from a scheme standpoint. We shifted, to be honest with you, probably what he was expecting to play in.
It’s probably worked out very well for both sides because I think he’s really kind of perfect for what we’re trying to do. He’s a really natural fit for what we’re trying to do offensively. I think we’ve been able to showcase some of his skills, and I think there’s more to be available in that regard as he continues to settle in. We’re halfway through the season now and he’s got a really good feel for what we’re trying to do. His instincts have really kicked in lately.
What have you gotten from junior college transfer offensive linemen Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler?They’ve just brought a great deal of consistency, effort and just being sponges. They’ve just done a great job of coming in and trying to learn what (offensive line coach Bart Miller) is teaching them, taking that to heart and applying it on the field with their natural abilities. They both have plenty of that from a natural ability standpoint. Those two, in particular, have continued getting better and better each week. We’re going to need them to play well down the stretch and Saturday.
How will a healthy Josh McCray affect your offense?If you take what he’s done in the past and supplement what we’ve been able to do offensively — to get somebody with that experience back in the fold from a game-planning standpoint and an offensive standpoint — it would be a real positive thing for us. He’s worked really hard to get himself back in a position. ... I’m sure that’s a lonely world. I’ve mentioned that before. When these young men go through these injuries and they miss significant time, that’s a lonely world for them to be in. A lot of time away from the field. A lot of time away from the game. A lot of time in the training room and (with) the training staff. He’s really committed himself to attacking that in his recovery from his injury. He’s put himself in position to be close to getting back to helping make an impact on our offensive team.