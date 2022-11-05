Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s game against Michigan State:
How has coaching from the sideline affected your ability to communicate with the players?Being on the field, it’s a lot easier to go sit in somebody’s face and talk to them one-on-one, but at the same time I try to let our staff talk to each position group. In my opinion, that’s their time to get those corrections. Usually, I’ll try to walk away from the defense right after a series and go through what has happened with the guys upstairs and talk about the adjustments while the position coaches are drawing it up or relaying that information to their position group.
What are you getting from Seth Coleman at outside linebacker?Even though he might not have the sack numbers he’s responsible for a few turnovers this year just because of his length, his ability to get to the quarterback and effect the quarterback. Our pass efficiency defense and our interceptions and all those things are not just a result of how the secondary is playing. That is a team effort because quarterbacks are rushed. We have seen backup quarterbacks multiple times this year. When the ball is floating in the air, that’s a lot easier ball to catch than a quarterback stepping into a throw and trying to make an accurate pass.
Do you just count on getting multiple interceptions at this point since your defense has a nation-best 15 this season?It is an expectation to get turnovers. Whether they’re sack fumbles, fumbles or an interception, that’s neither here nor there. I will tell you the secondary thinks that’s what we do. It’s what we expect. A lot of that is dictated on what type of offense you’re playing and how many opportunities they’re going to give you. Our guys have done a good job of setting the standard, setting the expectation and trying to live that expectation week in and week out.
What did it say about Sydney Brown to be able to bounce back from giving up a touchdown in the first half at Nebraska to play a more complete game?
It says to me that he’s grown. Syd will tell you this, a year ago we might have lost him for the whole game. He’s so competitive. He’s so hard on himself. He’s such a perfectionist when things don’t go his way. In the past, that could have affected the next play. It could have affected the next series. It could have affected the entire game.
Was he upset on the sideline?Absolutely. That was one of the times I couldn’t go walk down and gather myself on the sideline. I had to go and talk to Sydney. It’s because he holds such a high standard of himself. He realized he let one get away there. To see him sort of log the information, snap out of it and then go play what, I think, was his best game to date. Since I’ve been here, this is the best that I’ve seen Sydney Brown play, just with his effort and his attention to detail, making game-changing plays and his physicality.
What challenges does the Michigan State offense present?
They are a well-coached, highly-efficient offense. They’ve got a veteran quarterback who understands the scheme. He gets the ball out on time. They give him concepts where he has to go through his reads. It’s not like an RPO offense where you read one guy and are throwing it to one receiver depending on the reaction of that defender. He’s reading his keys and seeing the defense and throwing the ball to the right guy. He’s got guys to throw it to. Those two guys on the edge (wide receivers Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman) are, in my opinion, the best combo of wide receivers that we will have faced so far this year.