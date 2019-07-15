Reggie Corbin enters the 2019 season much differently than he did the 2018 season.
With some hype.
The Illinois redshirt senior running back, who delivered the program’s first 1,000-yard season since 2011 with his 1,085 rushing yards in 2018, was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, his first career watch list honor.
The Maxwell Award is presented to college football’s Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football club. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award last season.
Corbin, who enters his final season at Illinois with 1,686 career rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, is one of 80 players on the Maxwell Award watch list.
Besides Corbin, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Maryland running back Anthony McFarland, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Indiana running back Stevie Scott, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are representing the Big Ten on the Maxwell Award watch list.
Also on the list: Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. The former Illini, who transferred after the 2016 season, rushed for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns last season with the Commodores.