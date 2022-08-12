CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry got his first full-time coaching position in 2016 at Rutgers.
The first day on the job he learned a coaching technique for working with defensive backs from Chris Ash, his position coach at Wisconsin, that has stuck with him at every stop since.
It was a technique Henry had to go to Tuesday after the Illinois cornerbacks got beat over the top in the passing game multiple times during Monday’s training camp scrimmage.
“Chris Ash told me, ‘Don’t yell at them. Coach them,’” Henry said Thursday afternoon. “We had a lot of deep balls thrown at us (Monday), but you have to coach through those moments. For a corner, for a (defensive back), it takes a lot of confidence to line up again — especially if he got beat for a touchdown.
“You’ve got to have a very, very short memory. I want our offense to throw the ball down the field because it’s only going to help us. When those moments do happen, it’s not a yell fest, scream fest. We’ve just got to self correct on the fly on the field, and then we’ve got to correct when we get in the position meeting room.”
Henry has one cornerback spot filled heading into the 2022 season. Devon Witherspoon was an All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection last fall. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback led Illinois with nine pass breakups and ranked second on the team with eight tackles for loss. His spot on the edge of the Illini defense is secure.
Who plays opposite Witherspoon is still to be determined. That’s one of the top training camp competitions this month at Memorial Stadium, with multiple cornerbacks still in the running. The top contender roughly two weeks out from the Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming is Tahveon “Taz” Nicholson.
“I would say Taz is the leader right now,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Taz, he’s bigger. He’s more strapped up.”
Nicholson started two games last fall when veteran cornerback Tony Adams was benched. It’s experience the rest of the contending cornerbacks, like Tyson Rooks, Terrell Jennings and Tyler Strain, don’t have. But Henry doesn’t want Nicholson to be comfortable. Nicholson is listed at 5-11 on the Illinois roster, but Henry said he’s closer to 5-9.
“I can assure you Taz is not comfortable because he’s realizing he has to play at a very high level every time he lines up because most of the receivers he’s going to line up against will be bigger than him,” Henry said. “He’s not (6-4) like Tyson. He’s not (6-1) like Terrell. He’s not as fast in a straight line as Tyler, but he has some scrap to him and some dog to him. I think he understands how urgent this process has to be right now.”
Jennings, Rooks and Strain are the other top contenders to start opposite Witherspoon. Jennings has the benefit of experience — albeit not at Illinois — after transferring from Minnesota State, a Division II program. Rooks is a true freshman, but might be the best athlete of the bunch, and Strain got some playing time a year ago but has been held back by a concussion at the beginning of camp.
All of them might actually play at some point this fall. That’s based both on the nature of the Big Ten and the fact neither Witherspoon nor Nicholson were healthy for all 12 games last season.
“You need four legitimate corners in a conference that’s going to force corners to tackle,” Henry said. “I know Spoon missed a couple games last year and Taz missed a couple games last year because they couldn’t hold up. We’re going to need other guys to step up and fill those roles if that were to happen again. Everybody’s got to be ready. I can guarantee by the time the season is over all of those guys will have played a significant amount of snaps.”
The cornerback that lines up opposite Witherspoon could be targeted by opposing quarterbacks. At least sometimes. Witherspoon’s reputation as a lockdown corner grew last season, but Henry said the Pensacola, Fla., native hadn’t quite reached the level where teams would automatically throw away from him.
“I think he can 100 percent, but throughout his career he’s had some balls caught on him,” Henry said. “He’s contested some really good balls. He has room to develop and be that elite corner — not just on this team, but in this conference and this country — because that’s what he wants.”
So the cornerback competition continues. It’s a healthy competition — nothing malicious about it — and Henry is pushing his group as hard as they’re pushing each other.
“I think they realize that Coach Henry doesn’t have favorites,” Henry said. “We want to play the best players that give us a chance to win. I’m hard on all of them. I’m critiquing all of them in everything that they do because that can be the difference between us winning and losing.”