CHAMPAIGN — The plan for Illinois athletics as of mid-July with an ongoing pandemic? All five fall sports — football, volleyball, soccer and men’s and women’s cross-country — will be played. The schedules will be different given the Big Ten eliminating all games or matches against nonconference opponents, but the plan as of now is to play. There will be competitive action at Memorial Stadium, Huff Hall, Demirjian Park and through the UI Arboretum.
“I think that every decision has been made — starting with the conference-only model and some of the scheduling items that will be forthcoming — all are being made with an eye toward putting us in the best position possible to have sports,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said during a university livestream on Thursday.
“With the understanding that, if circumstances dictate, we certainly won’t hesitate to pull the car over, if you will. But we’re hoping that we can keep the car driving down the road as long as possible and hopefully all the way through the end of the fall seasons.”
The respective fall seasons for Illinois athletics just won’t play out like any fall seasons before.
Whitman made it clear Thursday that how sports return on the Illini campus will be driven by the guidelines set forth in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan and in conjunction with local and state public health officials.
The broad strokes? The current Phase 4 guidelines for “Restore Illinois” will dictate the gameday experience for Illini football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country. Namely, outdoor venues will be limited to 20 percent capacity and fans will not be allowed into Huff Hall for Illinois volleyball matches.
“We’re starting to get a good handle on what that gameday experience will be,” Whitman said. “A lot of it will be driven by the guidelines issued by the governor’s office — the Phase 4 guidelines that were issued in late June. There’s actually a set of guidelines that deals directly with spectator events, and we intend to comply with those guidelines.”
Illinois is also willing to adjust its operations based on any updates or changes to the “Restore Illinois” guidelines. Senior associate chancellor Mike DeLorenzo said Illinois will also continue to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health in addition to continuing to work with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“Ultimately, we have a science-based approach to maximize the safety of our student-athletes, the staff and, of course, our fans,” DeLorenzo said.
Capacity restriction at athletic facilities aren’t the only measures in place.
Face coverings and six-foot social distancing will be required in public areas of Illinois’ athletic venues. Said venues will be cleaned more frequently, concessions will be more “grab ’n go” and all tickets will be delivered via mobile devices.
“We expect people to wear masks as they enter the stadium and as they move throughout the building,” Whitman said. “There will be ample signage throughout the stadium in the concourses and elsewhere encouraging people to keep their space and maintain distance from one another.”
DeLorenzo, who is the chancellor’s liaison with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, said compliance with those guidelines is a campus-wide initiative. The hope is for self-compliance with fans.
“If we don’t have self-compliance, as we do with any game disruption we’ll get with a fan and advise them on the guidelines and why they’re there and the importance of them and then escalate it as necessary,” DeLorenzo said. “Wearing a mask and social distancing is so important. The data shows what it can do to stem transmission. We’re going to be educating as many people as we can about that.”
The most significant change to the gameday experience for Illinois football beyond mask wearing and social distancing will be the halt of all tailgating activities. That move is a direct result of the Phase 4 guidelines in the “Restore Illinois” plan, which specifically call out tailgating as a prohibited activity.
“It says very directly that tailgating is not permitted,” Whitman said. “We had been working on some different concepts, but once the guidelines were issued — obviously, again, we’re going to comply with those — there will be no tailgating at our football games this year.
“We’re continuing to hope and I think this is important for folks to hear is that throughout the course of the fall there could be opportunities for some relaxing of these guidelines, but we have to earn it. We have to prove to the world that we’re responsible and we can be a community that demonstrates that we can exist in a socially-distanced environment. That we can attend these larger events and mitigate against the spread of the virus. I think we should all accept that as a challenge.”
Even at 20 percent capacity, a max of 12,134 fans will, in theory at least so far, descend on Memorial Stadium on football gameday.
Entering and exiting from the stadium will, by social-distanced necessity, be different. With no tailgating, parking lot hours will more closely mirror when Memorial Stadium is open.
“People want to get into the building, and generally people wait until the last minute to try and get into the building,” Whitman said. “One of the things that will be communicated to our ticket holders is try and give yourself more time. I anticipate we’ll be opening the stadium earlier than we traditionally have to provide a bigger window for people to access the gates and to get through security. We will be developing a more extensive queuing process so that people, again, have the opportunity to stay apart from one another as they enter and leave the building.”