Could Illini be ranked again?
CHAMPAIGN — The Associated Press sends out a half dozen guidelines to the group of 60-plus AP Top 25 voters ahead of the season. Several of them have to do with the objectivity of voters, with the idea that "homerism" will be challenged. The AP also stressed that head-to-head results should matter.
The guideline that comes into play now, though, is the result of another wild week of college basketball. The teams ranked Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7 and 9 all lost — at least once — last week. So did the teams at Nos. 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24 and 25.
The third guideline for AP Top 25 voters reads: "Don’t hesitate to make significant changes in your ballot from week to week. As with any change, be able to justify it."
That's how Illinois wound up back on my ballot. A road win at then No. 9 Penn State in a week where the majority of the top 25 got dinged with a loss is enough.
I've got the Illini at No. 22 after not ranking them a week prior while they were in the midst of a four-game losing streak. If the ballot from The Athletic's Seth Davis is any indication — he had Illinois at No. 13 — Brad Underwood's team should be back among the ranked after a one-week hiatus.
My ballot this week:
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. San Diego State
5. Dayton
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Creighton
11. Villanova
12. Louisville
13. Seton Hall
14. BYU
15. Iowa
16. Auburn
17. Oregon
18. Penn State
19. Colorado
20. West Virginia
21. Ohio State
22. Illinois
23. Michigan
24. Arizona State
25. Butler
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).