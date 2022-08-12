'Couldn't have written a better script'
DANVILLE — Chuckie Robinson fulfilled a dream 23 years in the making on Thursday night.
Friends and family in his hometown of Danville watched on television as the one-time Vikings standout donned a throwback Cincinnati Reds uniform, laced up his cleats and trotted out of an Iowa cornfield made famous by “Field of Dreams” in 1989.
“You couldn’t have written a script any better than this,” said his grandfather, Chuckie Robinson Sr. “He gets called up to the bigs and then here you are, being on national TV and coming out at the Field of Dreams, coming out of the corn. I mean, does it get any better than that?”
Major League Baseball’s second annual “Field of Dreams” game — played in an 8,000-seat stadium constructed behind the movie’s famous diamond and farmhouse — was a unique time for the 27-year–old to get called up.
But it wasn’t a surprise for those who’ve seen Robinson make the game come easy his entire life.
As a 4-year-old, he was allowed to bypass tee-ball and play on a team with kids who were much older, enduring the ups and downs that come with being the youngest on the team.
Sure, it helped to be surrounded by a family dedicated to America’s pastime. Both his grandfather and his father, Chuck Robinson Jr., each spent time in the minor leagues. Cousins Herman and Derrick Cunningham both signed with the New York Yankees in the 1980s.
His grandfather has coached him the entire way and still helps him work out on a regular basis. Robinson Sr. is quick to credit a myriad of coaches and trainers who lent their facilities to the young buck in harsh winter months; others are quick to point out the grandfather’s dedication.
“I still throw him batting practice when he comes home (and) we’ve never lost the connection, even though he’s gone off to play in college and pro ball,’’ Robinson Sr. said. “We still work together and work on things that we feel need to be worked on in order for him to … do what he’s doing right now.“
Robinson also coached the Cunningham brothers at various stages of their playing careers, which included the Twilight League at Danville’s Garfield Park.
“He really taught us about the game,” Derrick Cunningham said. “He was just willing to help, because the love that he had for the game … even at a younger age, he helped us out a lot.”
Just a few years after the youngest Robinson put on a mitt for the first time, his natural aptitude for the game started to shine.
With a cannon of an arm and serious skill with the bat, he developed into a can’t-miss prospect by the time he tried out for the team at North Ridge Middle School.
“I remember vividly that I watched him throw and take his first round of (batting practice) and I looked over at my assistant (and said): We might be looking at a future Major League Baseball player here,” said Gary Gritton, who coached Robinson at North Ridge and Danville High School. “I said that with all sincerity. I truly could see that talent, even at such a young age.”
Robinson continued his penchant for being the youngest player on his team when, as a seventh-grader, he starred on a Junior Legion squad of 15- and 16-year-olds.
That team won a state championship in no small part thanks to Robinson’s efforts, dispatching Effingham product and current New York Yankees reliever Chad Green along the way.
“People would be wowed by him from, from the stands or umpires or opposing coaches,” Gritton said. “When I would tell them he’s a seventh-grader — you know, he’s 13 years old — they just could not believe it.”
The next year, Robinson was among the youngest players to attend a professional camp in Bourbonnais, an opportunity that came about because of connections his grandfather had with an Atlanta Braves scout.
After that camp wrapped up, the scout told Robinson Sr. that his grandson had major-league potential.
Colleges began to express interest before Robinson’s high school career had even taken off. After graduating from Danville in 2012 — earning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year honors that same season — Robinson settled on Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss.
He was selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft and spent four seasons in that organization before joining the Reds’ farm system in 2021. Seasons spent toiling in minor-league markets connected by long bus rides finally paid off with a phone call on Wednesday night.
“I just had to gather myself,” Robinson Sr. said of learning the news from his grandson. “My thing was ‘thank you Lord,’ because I never lose perspective of that. I feel that he’s the one that makes it all possible … And I just told him ‘Chuckie, we made it.’”
Emotions were high for the entire family on Thursday leading up to the game.
“I’ve gotten phone calls, text messages, emails and social media,” said Robinson’s mother, Dionne Marbury-Robinson. “Everybody is very proud and excited and it gives our youth something to look forward to. It shows them that if they work hard, they can reach their dreams as well. We need this in our community now.”
The “Field of Dreams” game — a crown jewel event of the MLB season — was broadcast nationally on Fox, allowing those who’ve followed Robinson’s journey easy viewing access.
Sports bars, restaurants and countless homes across Vermilion County tuned in to watch the game. Robinson is just the third Danville High graduate to reach the majors, following Jason Anderson (Yankees, Mets and Guardians, 2003-05) and Sterling Slaughter (Cubs, 1964).
“There are a lot of people in town that are very proud of him,” Gritton said. “I know he will have a huge viewing audience in Danville tonight. It’ll be a special moment for our community.”
The Robinsons couldn’t make it to Iowa on Thursday night, but a convoy of family members, as well as Gritton, plan to watch Robinson play in Cincinnati when the Cubs series resumes Saturday.
On a Reds roster stocked with catchers, Robinson’s future is indefinite. Moonlight Graham famously played in a single game for the New York Giants in 1925 and never recorded an at-bat.
Whether Robinson stays in Cincinnati for a cup of coffee or longer, it’s a certainty that he and his family will share a catch the next time he passes through Danville.
“If he’s in the major leagues or what, we’re still going to keep our same routine and all,” Robinson Sr. said. “I tell him, ‘OK, you’ve gotten called up and everything but don’t don’t get complacent. You can’t feel that you’ve arrived because that’s when the wheels come off. You (have) to continue to stay focused.”