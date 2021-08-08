1. Georgia vs. Clemson, Sept. 4
➜ You need not look beyond Week 1 to find the most important game on Clemson’s schedule — Georgia. It’s no secret the ACC hasn’t been able to find an equal to Clemson. But the Bulldogs offer an immediate test that will inevitably change the tenor of the weeks to follow. If the Tigers win, it would be hard to imagine how they don’t cruise to a playoff bid. If Clemson loses, it becomes even more important to run the table and firm up those postseason odds. Either way, Clemson should know what needs fixing after the opener. JT Daniels is a talented passer, surrounded by talented weapons at running back and receiver. Georgia is big in the trenches, as well. This should be a good one.
— Jon Blau, Charleston Post & Courier
2. Alabama at Florida, Sept. 18
➜ The last time these two teams played, they combined for 1,067 yards of total offense and 98 points with Mac Jones throwing for five touchdowns during a 52-46 Alabama win in the 2020 SEC championship. This could be a preview of a 2021 title-game rematch.
3. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 27
➜ It’s The Game. Even if it’s not the best game on this day. People will still tune in. Either to see Ohio State continue yet-another run towards the College Football Playoff. Or to see if this is the year Jim Harbaugh can finally lead the Wolverines past their bitter rival.
4. Alabama at Texas A&M, Oct. 9
➜ The matchup is already getting more than $400 a ticket on the second-hand market (according to TickPick.com). If everything goes as planned for both of these programs, this game could be for the SEC West title.
— Travis Brown, Bryan-College Station Eagle
5. Georgia vs. Florida, Oct. 30
➜ Dan Mullen’s Gators ended a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party last fall. The longtime series has ebbed and flowed through the years, but both SEC programs always have national-championship hopes when fall camp begins. Getting Florida back to the SEC championship game last season showed Mullen has the Gators on the right trajectory, while Georgia fans are probably clamoring for Kirby Smart to get the Bulldogs back into the College Football Playoff. Whoever wins here can certainly make a case to the CFP committee before the calendar flips to November.
6. USC at Notre Dame, Oct. 23
➜ The heat is on Clay Helton (isn’t it every year, though) to deliver the Trojans back to their glory days. Notre Dame has won the last three games in the series, but two of Southern Cal’s last three wins against the Fighting Irish have happened in front of Touchdown Jesus.
7. Alabama at Auburn, Nov. 27
➜ Joe Namath. Bo Jackson. Bear Bryant. Kick Six. Iconic moments, players and coaches make this one of the top rivalries in college football. The Iron Bowl is not only must-watch TV in Alabama, but throughout the country.
8. LSU at Alabama, Nov. 6
➜ Ed Orgeron has been quick to point out the Bo Pelini experiment didn’t work last season. The former Nebraska coach was paid millions to oversee a porous Tigers’ defense. No idea if Bryce Young is the next future first-round quarterback pick out of Tuscaloosa, but new LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will have his hands full with the Crimson Tide.
9. Iowa State at Oklahoma, Nov. 20
➜ The demise of the Big 12 is ongoing. Thanks Oklahoma and Texas. A rematch of the 2020 conference championship game takes place in Norman the Saturday before Thanksgiving. We’ll see if Lincoln Riley’s program can make another run at a College Football Playoff spot — or if the Cyclones can live up to their preseason hype.
10. Oklahoma vs. Texas, Oct. 9
➜ Texas and Oklahoma have played the Red River Showdown (or Shootout or Rivalry depending on who you ask) 116 times since its inception in 1900 when Oklahoma wasn’t even yet a state. This year’s will still be a deciding factor in the Big 12 race. But not for much longer.
11. Oregon at Ohio State, Sept. 11
➜ The winner will have a leg up toward the College Football Playoff with a marquee victory. The loser won’t be out of the race, but will probably have to be perfect the rest of the season.
12. Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 23
➜ It’s the first game between the Badgers and Irish since 1964, both teams should still be ranked, the game is at Soldier Field in Chicago and it’s already landed FOX Big Noon Kickoff status for the 11 a.m. start.
13. Ohio State at Indiana, Oct. 23
➜ It’s hard to envision Tom Allen’s Hoosiers carrying an undefeated record into the home game against the Buckeyes — like they did last season before losing by a touchdown. But if Indiana is somehow 6-0 and Ohio State is 6-0, well, then this might be the biggest football game in Bloomington, Ind., since … ever? Expect the party to continue well into the night, too, if the Hoosiers knock off the Buckeyes at home for the first time since 1988.
14. Cincinnati at Notre Dame, Oct. 2
➜ You have to give Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell credit. Just miss on a College Football Playoff berth? Load up the nonconference schedule the next year to try and remove all doubt. An open week between facing Indiana and this showdown with Notre Dame was smart, too.
15. Penn State at Ohio State, Oct. 30
➜ Playing the Buckeyes relatively close every year makes it seem like the Nittany Lions are now the most formidable Big Ten foe to threaten the Big Ten’s top team. Yet Ohio State has won eight of the last nine games against Penn State, with the Nittany Lions last winning at the Horseshoe a decade ago during Ohio State’s forgettable, scandal-filled 2011 season. Maybe this is the year James Franklin and veteran quarterback Sean Clifford can derail the Buckeyes’ national-title hopes? Stay tuned.
16. North Carolina at Notre Dame, Oct. 30
➜ This will mark the Tar Heels’ 13th trip to South Bend. The first 12 have resulted in North Carolina heading home with loss. The primetime game on NBC gives quarterback Sam Howell a great chance to bolster his Heisman candidacy — if he’s able to keep North Carolina in the Top 25.
17. Iowa at Wisconsin, Oct. 30
➜ Don’t let the 11 a.m. kickoff time fool you — depending on how Iowa fairs in its opening games against Indiana and Iowa State, this could be the most highly anticipated game for the Hawkeyes this season. Iowa returns an experienced secondary to counter one of the potentially top quarterbacks in the nation in Graham Mertz, and is no stranger to Wisconsin’s running strategy — which mirrors its own. If Iowa wants that Big Ten West title, it will have to defeat Wisconsin the day before Halloween.
— Leah Vann, Cedar Rapids Gazette
18. Florida at LSU, Oct. 16
➜ Did LSU have a bit of a national championship hangover in 2020? Going 5-5 would seem to indicate the Tigers did. This is the type of midseason game that could make or break LSU in 2021 when it comes to competing with Alabama and Texas A&M for the SEC West title.
19. Penn State at Wisconsin, Sept. 4
➜ Penn State hasn’t lost to Wisconsin since the end of the 2011 season. The Nittany Lions’ four-game winning streak, which includes a victory in the 2016 Big Ten championship game, is the longest in series history.
20. Iowa at Iowa State, Sept. 11
➜ The CyHawk Trophy has had a semi-permanent home in Iowa City, with the Hawkeyes winning the last five matchups, seven of the last 10 and, well, 45 of the 67 total games played. Iowa State might have won it last year, though, if the pandemic didn’t push it off the schedule.
21. Northwestern at Wisconsin, Nov. 13
➜ Safe to say the winner of this game will get the chance to lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. The two have alternated representing the Big Ten West in each of the last four league title games, falling each time to the Buckeyes. But, hey, at least they get to visit Indianapolis in early December, right?
22. Washington at Michigan, Sept. 11
➜ A victory against Washington would give Michigan an early signature win and, with the way the Wolverines’ schedule plays out, put them on the 4-0 track heading into what could be a tough Oct. 2 game at Wisconsin.
23. Georgia at Auburn, Oct. 9
➜ Can it be a rivalry when Georgia has won 15 of the last 20 matchups? Don’t expect that to change, either. There’s a reason the Bulldogs are a top-five team heading into the 2021 season — with a potential star at quarterback in JT Daniels — and Auburn is on the outside looking in of most preseason top-25 rankings so far.
24. Ohio State at Minnesota, Sept. 2
➜ In most years, an Ohio State victory against Minnesota would be expected. Though the Buckeyes will be favored against the Gophers, this is no gimme. Minnesota returns 20 of 22 starters, including quarterback Tanner Morgan. The game is on the road, and it’s the opener with Ohio State breaking in a new quarterback. If Ohio State survives Minnesota, Oregon awaits the next week in Columbus. The Ducks are considered the class of the Pac-12. Ohio State’s optimism about this game will be largely based on how the Buckeyes, especially whoever their new starting quarterback is, played in the opener.
— Bill Rabinowitz, Columbus Dispatch
25. Indiana at Iowa, Sept. 4
➜ No easing into the 2021 season for more than half of the Big Ten. This is one of four Week 1 conference games on the schedule, and both teams could stand an early win in what won’t be an easy division title pursuit for either of them.
26. Michigan at Wisconsin, Oct. 2
➜ Wisconsin ran all over Michigan in last year’s 49-11 drubbing of the Wolverines at the Big House. Like 341 yards and five touchdowns worth. No surprise, then, that Michigan has a new defensive coordinator, with Jim Harbaugh raiding older brother John’s Baltimore Ravens’ staff for Mike Macdonald.
27. Notre Dame at Florida State, Sept. 5
➜ Fans of the Irish might set TV viewer records for this game considering Notre Dame’s next game — the home opener against Toledo — will only be available streaming on Peacock. The future of media rights deals.
28. Texas at Iowa State, Nov. 6
➜ Texas has tried the flashy hires ever since the end of the Mack Brown era. Charlie Strong. Tom Herman. Now, Steve Sarkisian. On paper, though, it’s not a stretch to say Matt Campbell has the upper hand in the coaching department. The Cyclones haven’t won a Big 12 title with the former Tim Beckman assistant manning the show in Ames, but they have owned the Longhorns recently, winning each of the last two games.
29. Nebraska at Oklahoma, Sept. 18
➜ Not sure this one has “Game of the Century” vibes — even though it will be played on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 showdown between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma. The rivalry isn’t quite what it used to be. So much so the ‘Huskers reportedly flirted with backing out.
30. Penn State at Iowa, Oct. 9
➜ Iowa and Penn State have occupied similar positions in their respective Big Ten divisions the last several years. Good, but not good enough with just a single conference championship — the Nittany Lions’ in 2016 — between them in the past decade. Penn State’s had the upper hand in the series, though, with a 6-1 record in that same decade.
31. Utah at USC, Oct. 9
➜ The USC-Utah game has typically been looked at in the preseason as a decider for who will take the Pac-12 South title, whether that actually proves to be true. But where it lands in the schedule this season gives it added importance for the Trojans as they try to repeat as division champs. It comes in Week 6 — the midway point of the season — and is the first real test for USC. And it comes before the bye week and the subsequent game at Notre Dame. USC needs to beat the Utes to gain some momentum, rather than dwell on a loss for two weeks before playing the Irish.
— Adam Grosbard, Orange County Register
32. Auburn at Texas A&M, Nov. 6
➜ Kellen Mond and his 11,270 yards of total offense have left College Station, with Jimbo Fisher’s former quarterback now trying to land a roster spot with the Minnesota Vikings. If there’s one item, though, to count on in roughly the last decade since Johnny Manziel took the college football world by storm, it’s that the Aggies can produce a talented quarterback. Haynes King seems destined to have his name added to the throne later this fall. He’ll endear himself to his home fans, too, if he’s able to lead A&M past Auburn at Kyle Field for the first time since the Aggies joined the SEC.
33. Alabama vs. Miami, Sept. 4
➜ Too bad we can’t mix and match eras because the current Crimson Tide and the 1990s Hurricanes would make for a heck of a game. This Miami team has a legit quarterback in D’Eriq King, but he’s probably not enough to pull the upset.
34. Northwestern at Michigan, Oct. 23
➜ The Wildcats’ first trip to the Big House since 2015 comes at the midway point of the season. Based on recent results, Pat Fitzgerald’s program will either be in the mix atop the Big Ten West or trying to vault ahead of a few teams. Winning in Ann Arbor — which Northwestern hasn’t done since 2008 — would provide a jolt ahead of a challenging second-half schedule for the Wildcats.
35. Cincinnati at Indiana, Sept. 18
➜ Cincinnati ultimately fell short of a College Football Playoff berth last year, finishing eighth in the final ranking. The Bearcats will be looking for a résumé builder with this road trip against an Indiana team that should still be ranked.
36. Auburn at LSU, Oct. 2
➜ First-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin won some fans in his return to the south by saying he wouldn’t mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for his team. So just cross your fingers this game happens. LSU should be ready, with 97 percent of its team vaccinated as of early August.
37. Oklahoma at Kansas State, Oct. 2
➜ Kansas State did more losing than winning in 2020, but the Wildcats did beat Oklahoma in the second week of the season. Picking off Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler three times certainly helped. Kansas State could play early spoiler again for Oklahoma’s CFP hopes.
38. UCF at Cincinnati, Oct. 16
➜ No Group of Five team has made the College Football Playoff in the seven years since its inception. UCF has had two undefeated seasons in that span and claims a “national title” in 2017. Cincinnati went undefeated last season but didn’t make it, either. Both are a long shot for the CFP nod in 2021, but this could well be the de facto G5 championship.
39. Michigan at Penn State, Nov. 13
➜ Let’s go ahead and make a prediction: Neither of these teams will supplant Ohio State as the team to beat in the Big Ten East. But let’s say the winner of this game at Beaver Stadium — hopefully played in front of a Whiteout crowd filled to the brim — is destined to the Citrus Bowl. Only because these two programs have managed to make eight appearances in the Orlando, Fla., bowl game in the last 20 years.
40. Auburn at Penn State, Sept. 18
➜ Penn State did itself no favors with its 2021 schedule. At least the Nittany Lions get Auburn at home, but that showdown with the Tigers comes after a Week 1 game at Wisconsin and a Week 2 home game against 2020 MAC champs Ball State.
41. Iowa at Northwestern, Nov. 6
➜ The first team to 20 points usually wins in this matchup that first started in 1897. A key reason why Northwestern has found itself contending for Big Ten West titles is the Wildcats have played well against Iowa. The two defensive-oriented programs have played every year since 2005, with the Wildcats owning a 10-6 record in the series during that time frame.
42. Texas A&M at LSU, Nov. 27
➜ Coaches, players and fans of both teams probably don’t want this regular-season finale to go seven overtimes like the 2018 game did. Unless an SEC West title is at stake. Then take however long you need to determine a winner. While LSU has played in six SEC championship games, the Aggies are still vying for their first appearance in the conference championship game. Thanks, Alabama.
43. Oregon at Utah, Nov. 20
➜ Kyle Whittingham has kept the Utes among the most consistent, winning programs in the country. But they haven’t broken through since started play in the Pac-12 in 2011. Can this team reach the heights past Utah teams did and get into a premier New Year’s Day bowl? Beating the Ducks in Salt Lake City, in a rematch of the 2019 Pac-12 title game, would go a long way. Especially since Utah is 2-5 against Oregon since joining the Pac-12.
44. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, Nov. 27
➜ Bedlam. And we’re not just talking about how Oklahoma State felt when word leaked about Oklahoma reportedly — and later officially — joining the SEC. The 108th meeting of the in-state rivalry is set for Stillwater in what is a series that undoubtedly favors the Sooners. Oklahoma holds an 81-19-7 record against the Cowboys. Mike Gundy’s program, which features Tuscola graduate Hunter Woodard as a possible starter along the offensive line this fall, will try to end a six-game losing streak in the rivalry.
45. LSU at UCLA, Sept. 4
➜ UCLA can iron out early issues thanks to a Week 0 game against Hawaii. LSU will head into its opener just a few weeks removed from losing starting quarterback Myles Brennan to a potential season-ending arm injury and turning to somewhat tested sophomore Max Johnson.
46. Louisiana at Texas, Sept. 4
➜ It’s safe to wonder what Texas fans might be thinking about the pending move to the SEC — and regular matchups with LSU — when Louisiana, at minimum, keeps this one interesting. Don’t forget the Ragin’ Cajuns were a top-15 team last season and would love nothing more than to spoil the Longhorns’ opener in Austin.
47. Florida State at Florida, Nov. 27
➜ The in-state rivalry isn’t what it was once at the height of its peak in the 1990s, with both programs going through different up-and-down seasons, at least by their high standards. And that’s a shame. After not playing last year because of the pandemic, the Gators will try for their third straight win in the series, with the last two coming by at least three touchdowns.
48. Mississippi at Alabama, Oct. 2
➜ Lane Kiffin spent two seasons at Alabama in the “Nick Saban coach rehabilitation program” after his first run as a head coach went south. Not that his time in Tuscaloosa, Ala., will give the Rebels a leg up against the Crimson Tide, though.
49. Tennessee at Florida, Sept. 23
➜ Tennessee might be catching Florida early enough in this Week 4 matchup that the Vols could steal a win with the Gators still working out their passing game in a post-Kyle Trask and Co. world. Maybe. Tennessee has a ways to go to be respectable in the SEC again.
50. Indiana at Penn State, Oct. 2
➜ Indiana has designs on winning the Big Ten East after making a run at it in 2020. Ohio State is still the biggest potential roadblock, but if the Hoosiers can’t come away with a win in Happy Valley, it might not matter.
51. Boise State at UCF, Sept. 2
➜ The only unfortunate aspect of this matchup — and it’s a good one — is that the loser will almost assuredly be out of the College Football Playoff chase in the first full week of the 2021 season. That’s life until CFP expansion.
52. Florida at Missouri, Nov. 20
➜ Technically, Arkansas is Missouri’s rival in the SEC. The two teams play for the Battle Line trophy. Whatever that is. But if Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz can register wins like he does catchy one-liners, then perhaps the Gators become Missouri’s new rival. A fight broke out in last year’s game in Gainesville, with Florida coach Dan Mullen gesturing to the crowd at the Swamp to seemingly incite more animosity. Don’t expect he’ll receive a warm welcome in Columbia, Mo.
53. Miami at North Carolina, Oct. 16
➜ The ACC’s Coastal division will likely come down to Miami and North Carolina in 2021, so this game holds some serious weight. The winner could (should?) have the leg up on being the team that will lose to Clemson in the ACC championship game in December in Charlotte, N.C.
54. Oregon at Washington, Nov. 6
➜ The Pac-12 North champion may be determined in Seattle. Oregon has won the last two conference championship games, with Washington winning twice (2016 and 2018) in three seasons before the Ducks’ current reign. Of local interest, keep an eye to see if former Illini safety Bennett Williams contributes more in his second season in Eugene after making 15 tackles and two starts last year for Oregon.
55. Texas A&M at Missouri, Oct. 16
➜ Maybe Texas A&M and Missouri can spend game time commiserating that old Big 12 rivals Texas and Oklahoma are now headed to the SEC. Somehow the conference put together a unanimous 14-0 vote last week to add both teams. Was somebody holding on to the Texas A&M president’s arms? The Aggies and Tigers can’t be thrilled with this development, can they?
56. BYU at USC, Nov. 27
➜ The Cougars play five of their 12 games against Pac-12 foes this season. Maybe the administration in Provo is regretting their choice of leaving the Mountain West for independence and trying to position BYU for a possible landing spot in the Pac-12? Read into it what you will. Still, if coach Kalani Sitake wants to make people forget about the fact Zach Wilson is now playing for the NFL’s New York Jets, a win at the Coliseum in the regular-season finale would go a long way.
57. Texas at TCU, Oct. 2
➜ With the Longhorns bolting to the SEC at some point in the next four years, this game carries even more significance. Who knows if this is the last time Texas plays at TCU? The Frogs have gotten the best of the Longhorns since joining the Big 12 in 2012, too, going 7-2.
— Drew Davison, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
58. Indiana at Michigan, Nov. 6
➜ November hasn’t treated Jim Harbaugh too kind. His Wolverines are just 14-10 in the month during his six seasons back at his alma mater. And he oversaw Michigan’s first loss against the Hoosiers in 33 years last November. If Indiana goes into the Big House and wins in Ann Arbor for the first time since 1967 — when Harbaugh was 3 years old — then he might not get a chance to coach in The Game at the end of November.
59. Wisconsin at Illinois, Oct. 9
➜ The storylines write themselves with this one. The beginning of the end of the Lovie Smith era included a 45-7 Wisconsin beatdown last October. And it’s Bret Bielema’s first game against Wisconsin since leading the Badgers to a 68-24 record and three Big Ten titles from 2006-12. Oh, and it’s also Wisconsin’s first trip to Champaign since the Illini pulled a stunner in 2019.
60. Liberty at Mississippi, Nov. 6
➜ Hugh Freeze. Return to Oxford. Add in Lane Kiffin, two prolific offenses and Liberty’s sneaky-good 2020 season. All of it translates into must-watch TV, from the time Freeze — back at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since his scandal-filled dismissal from Ole Miss just a month before the 2016 season opener — walks through the Grove to the final handshake between the two coaches. Hotty Toddy indeed.
61. Iowa State at Baylor, Sept. 23
➜ Iowa State lost two of its first five games in 2020 before reaching the Big 12 championship game. The road game at Baylor in Week 4 could be a part of an unbeaten start for the Cyclones with their toughest tests coming later.
62. Notre Dame at Stanford, Nov. 27
➜ What better way for David Shaw to show fans his Cardinal program is back than to knock off the Irish in Palo Alto. Stanford rebounded from a disappointing 4-8 season in 2019 by going 4-2 during 2020. Of course, that season didn’t feature a game against Notre Dame, with Shaw leading Stanford to three straight wins against the Irish from 2015-17.
63. Utah at BYU, Sept. 11
➜ The Cougars dominated last year’s coronavirus-influenced schedule, but 2021 will be much more difficult. The USC game in Los Angeles in the season finale will be tough, but the most important game is a Week 2 meeting at home against bitter rival Utah. The Utes have won the past nine meetings, though eight of the victories were by a touchdown or less. Breaking that streak would set a strong tone for BYU for the rest of the season.
— Darnell Dickson, Provo Daily Herald
64. Oklahoma State at Texas, Oct. 16
➜ This was the type of game Texas used to win. All the time. Literally. The Longhorns hold a 26-9 series lead and lost just once in 14 games between 1996 and 2009. But Oklahoma State has taken the upper hand in the last decade-plus with seven wins in the last 11 matchups. Maybe that’s why Texas is bolting for the SEC.
65. Michigan at Michigan State, Oct. 30
➜ The first big moment of Mel Tucker’s tenure at Michigan State happened last Halloween when the Spartans pulled off a stunning 27-24 win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The 114th meeting between the two rivals takes place in East Lansing this fall. Expect plenty of emotion and intensity as little brother tries to beat big brother for the first time at Spartan Stadium in seven years.
66. Oregon at UCLA, Oct. 23
➜ Homecoming in Pasadena, although the Rose Bowl likely won’t be full like it is for the marquee event at the iconic venue. But UCLA features a veteran quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is still vying for his first winning season leading the program. Plus, Chip Kelly is 0-2 against his former school since arriving at UCLA.
67. Miami at Florida State, Nov. 13
➜ Inconsistent quarterback play has factored significantly into the Seminoles’ backslide since Jameis Winston went No. 1 in the 2015 NFL draft. If UCF transfer McKenzie Milton can recapture the magic he had with the Knights before his devastating leg injury late in the 2018 season, then perhaps Florida State starts to resemble its powerhouse teams of old. Either way, let’s hope this game doesn’t come down to the kicker.
68. UCLA at USC, Nov. 20
➜ Southern Cal is joining the recent trend in college football, allowing beer and wine sales to the public this season. A good way for Clay Helton to make sure Trojans’ supporters don’t get even more impatient with him is to beat the Bruins at the Coliseum. Southern Cal has done that recently, winning four of the last five games against their cross-town rival.
69. Oklahoma State at Boise State, Sept. 18
➜ Boise State hasn’t hosted to a Power Five opponent at Albertsons Stadium since 2017 when the Broncos lost to Virginia 42-23. Getting Oklahoma State to Idaho is the return game for Boise State heading to Stillwater, Okla., in 2018 for a 44-21 loss.
70. Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Sept. 18
➜ A look at the schedule would tell you the game a week earlier at Nebraska would be the measuring stick for the Bulls, but it’s a tough task. Instead, Coastal Carolina is coming off one of the more memorable seasons for a Group of Five team (and so is UB, for that matter), and returns the bulk of its offensive and defensive starters, so the Chanticleers will be a much better gauge of where the Bulls will stand as they prepare for their Mid-American Conference schedule.
— Rachel Lenzi, Buffalo News
71. Nebraska at Illinois, Aug. 28
➜ All eyes will be on Champaign for the only Week 0 matchup between a pair of Power Five programs. A win for the Illini would be quite the start for the Bret Bielema era on top of the recruiting goodwill he’s already created.
72. Clemson at South Carolina, Nov. 27
➜ Last year marked the first time since 1908 these two in-state rivals didn’t play. Dabo Swinney’s program has won the last six games, including four by at least three touchdowns. Not only will Shane Beamer try to pull a monumental upset, but the new South Carolina coach will attempt to become the first Gamecocks coach to beat Clemson in his first season since Brad Scott pulled off that feat in 1994.
73. Florida State at North Carolina, Oct. 9
➜ Who would have guessed that North Carolina is the “football school” now. All it took was a 69-year-old Mack Brown returning to Chapel Hill, N.C., after 21 seasons to lead the Tar Heels to a 15-10 record since 2019 and their first major bowl game since 1949 with a 2020 Orange Bowl win. Florida State, meanwhile, went 3-6 last year in Mike Norvell’s first season.
74. Baylor at Oklahoma State, Oct. 2
➜ Honestly, this game — and every Oklahoma State game — would be better if Cowboys’ coach Mike Gundy was still rocking the mullet. But he’s not, so that just leaves the football. The Big 12 isn’t exactly known for its defense, but Gundy does have nine defensive starters returning.
75. Boston College at Clemson, Oct. 2
➜ Boston College might have finished just one game above .500 in Jeff Hafley’s first year as coach in 2020, but the Eagles only got blown out once and nearly won at Clemson last October. Maybe BC can flip last year’s six-point loss into a win.
76. Army vs. Navy, Dec. 11
➜ Two of the best cheers in sports will filter through the air at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., during the last regular-season game of the year: Go Army! Beat Navy! Go Navy! Beat Army! No matter what allegiance you hold for each respective service academy, this game features more than just triple-option reads and runs. The sacrifices the players on both teams make pale in comparison to what the rest of college football experiences. That being said, it still matters who wins the game, and Illinois native Jeff Monken will try to lead his Army team to a win for the fifth time in the last six games.
77. Iowa at Nebraska, Nov. 26
➜ Never quite sure when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will retire. The 66-year-old dean of FBS coaches has had his way, too, with the Hawkeyes’ rival to the west. Iowa has won the last six games against the Cornhuskers, meaning Bo Pelini was the last Nebraska coach to top the Hawkeyes. Scott Frost was supposed to be the savior after the shaky three-run year of Mike Riley, but that hasn’t happened.
78. Boise State at BYU, Oct. 9
➜ The Broncos and Cougars have played every season since 2012, and a tight game has been the outcome more often than not with five of the nine decided by one score or less. Last year was an exception. BYU torched Boise State 51-17 and on the Smurf Turf no less.
79. Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State, Oct. 20
➜ Who’s ready for some Wednesday night football? The ESPN2 matchup features two of the Sun Belt’s top two teams. The Chanticleers won last season’s game 34-23 en route to a perfect 11-0 regular season and became the Group of Five darlings in college football. Appalachian State has held that title before, and the former FCS powerhouse will look to regain the upper hand in a series they still lead 6-1.
80. Georgia at Tennessee, Nov. 13
➜ Homecoming along the banks of the Tennessee River. But shouldn’t the Volunteers have tried to schedule an easier foe for the festivities in Josh Heupel’s first year? The former Oklahoma QB and Heisman runner-up in 2000 — who counts former Illini assistants Alex Golesh (offensive coordinator) and Tim Banks (defensive coordinator) on his staff — is Tennessee’s sixth coach in the last two decades.
81. Marshall at Appalachian State, Sept. 23
➜ This is arguably one of the best Group of Five games on the entire college football schedule this season. The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers both wound up in the “receiving votes” category in last year’s final AP Top 25 poll and should challenge for conference titles again.
82. Iowa State at Kansas State, Oct. 16
➜ Bad news for Kansas State fans. Brock Purdy and Breece Hall both return for Iowa State this season. The Cyclones’ quarterback and running back, respectively, accounted for five of the six touchdowns Iowa State scored in its 45-0 blowout win against Kansas State last season.
83. Wisconsin at Minnesota, Nov. 27
➜ They play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Have to admit, it’s one of the coolest-looking trophies handed out during rivalry games. Even if the rivalry has become rather lopsided in the previous two decades. Wisconsin has won 15 of the last 16 games, with P.J. Fleck’s program able to end a 14-game losing skid back in 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium. The game returns to TCF Bank Stadium this year, where the Gophers have never beaten the Badgers.
84. SMU at Cincinnati, Nov. 20
➜ The American Athletic Conference foes don’t have much of a history. Only five games. All since 2013. And the Bearcats own a 4-1 lead in the series. But three of the games were decided by a touchdown or less, with two going to overtime. This could serve as a possible AAC conference championship game preview, too.
85. UCLA at Washington, Oct. 16
➜ Majestic Husky Stadium will serve as the backdrop between the two Pac-12 programs that haven’t played each other since 2018. Second-year coach Jimmy Lake quietly led the Huskies to a 3-1 record during last year’s pandemic-interrupted season.
86. Michigan State at Miami, Sept. 18
➜ Second-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker could use a pick me up after a 2-5 finish in a debut season with the Spartans marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming home from Miami with a win would certainly do the trick.
87. Navy at Notre Dame, Nov. 6
➜ The two teams will play at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium in 2022 and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2024, but they’ve never met at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. But they’ve played 36 times in South Bend. C’mon Notre Dame. Schedule a game there. The Irish have an overwhelming 79-13 lead in the series, but never underestimate the triple option.
88. Memphis at UCF, Oct. 22
➜ Get ready for some offense. And to see if Gus Malzahn can keep the UCF train humming along after Scott Frost and Josh Heupel. The former Auburn coach is used to big games and big atmospheres. This Friday night game from Orlando, Fla., could keep one of these American Athletic teams in the mix for a New Year’s Day bowl.
89. Georgia at Georgia Tech, Nov. 27
➜ Have to love a game that goes by the name of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. And Yellow Jackets fans probably hate to see the Bulldogs have the upper hand in this series. Which they have since the turn of the century, compiling a 16-4 record in the process. Expect the animosity to ratchet up a notch or two after the pandemic didn’t let last year’s game to happen.
90. Air Force at Navy, Sept. 11
➜ It’s only fitting that two service academies will play each other on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It will be a time to reflect and honor those who lost their lives then and in the ensuing wars both in Afghanistan and Iraq.
91. Indiana at Purdue, Nov. 27
➜ Since last year’s game was canceled, Indiana still holds onto the Old Oaken Bucket after winning the 2019 game in double overtime. The rivalry that first started in 1891 has never had Big Ten title implications. Maybe Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. changes that narrative.
92. Buffalo at Ball State, Nov. 23
➜ Folks in Champaign tuned in the last time these two MAC teams went at it. That’s because former Buffalo coach Lance Leipold was a prime candidate to take over at Illinois when the MAC title game aired last December. Leipold did get a Power Five job this offseason (at Kansas) and Ball State did get a MAC title in 2020.
93. Oregon State at Oregon, Nov. 27
➜ The Beavers haven’t posted a winning season since 2013 and are only 2-8 in The Civil War during the last 10 games featuring the in-state rivals from well, the Beaver State. Yet Oregon State pulled off a surprising win last year against the Ducks. Even if no spectators got to see it, it still counts in a matchup that dates back to 1894.
94. Mississippi at Mississippi State, Nov. 25
➜ More cowbell at the Egg Bowl, please. Thanksgiving night in Starkville should see plenty of high-octane offense given Lane Kiffin coaches the Rebels and Mike Leach guides the Bulldogs. Neither team will likely still be in contention for an SEC title, but stay tuned for any outlandish in-game interviews from either coach.
95. Kentucky at Louisville, Nov. 27
➜ An annual staple on each team’s schedule since 1994 — the 2020 season notwithstanding. It’s hard to believe, though, that 70 years elapsed from 1924 until the resumption of the series in the mid-1990s. Mark Stoops won’t ever have his Wildcats program at the same level of notoriety that John Calipari’s men’s basketball program is at, but the ninth-year coach has quietly led Kentucky to four winning seasons in his tenure.
96. Washington State at Washington, Nov. 26
➜ One of the pandemic scheduling casualties in 2020 was the loss of the Apple Cup. So second-year Washington State coach Nick Rolovich and second-year Washington coach Jimmy Lake will get their first taste of it in charge of their respective programs. Lake will try to ensure the Huskies’ recent run in the series, with Washington winning the last seven games.
97. Purdue vs. Northwestern, Nov. 20
➜ Game officials will make sure teams don’t have to run their offenses going in the same direction, right? Mikel Leshoure didn’t have a problem with that setup in 2010 when Illinois pasted Northwestern at Wrigley Field. The Friendly Confines will again welcome in the Wildcats, while Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is familiar with a college football game played at the home of the Cubs. He was the Illini’s quarterbacks coach during that 2010 game.
98. Illinois at Iowa, Nov. 20
➜ Have to imagine Brandon Peters has this game circled. The Hawkeyes knocked out the Illini quarterback late in the 2019 game on a questionable no-call. Illinois has played Iowa close at Kinnick Stadium in several recent visits, but hasn’t won in Iowa City since 1999. Plus, there’s the whole angle of Bret Bielema — and his Iowa tattoo — returning to his alma mater.
99. Army vs. Air Force, Nov. 6
➜ The Commander-in-Chief trophy has rested with Army in three of the last four seasons. Air Force holds the most titles with 20, but the Falcons haven’t had it in their grasp since 2016. If they want it back this season, a win at Globe Life Field is imperative. The bandbox home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, will play host to this annual game the next two years.
100. Liberty at UAB, Oct. 2
➜ Hugh Freeze, no matter if he’s coaching on the sideline or from the box in a medical chair, has gone 18-6 in his two seasons at Liberty. UAB coach Bill Clark has worked wonders, too, for a program that’s won two C-USA titles since being eliminated in 2014 and revived in 2017.