The 2021-22 Illinois basketball season tips off in a little more than a week. Beat writer Scott Richey and eight of his colleagues answer some questions about the No. 11 Illini before Jackson State visits State Farm Center on Nov. 9:
How deep will the Illini
rotation go this season?
Odds are Illinois coach Brad Underwood will ultimately pare his rotation to seven or eight players by the time the team gets into the thick of Big Ten play. Before that? There’s enough depth — more than Underwood’s had and more than John Groce could have ever imagined in his tenure — that Illinois could run a five-and-five platoon. Don’t be surprised to see the rotation stretch to double-digit player participation early in the season. A handful of home games against low-major teams early on provides the opportunity to try multiple looks.
Scott Richey, the News-GazetteWho will fill Ayo Dosunmu’s role as the Illini’s closer?
The simple answer is Andre Curbelo. The ball was in his hand last season when Dosunmu wasn’t on the court in late-game situations, like the overtime win at Indiana and the win at Wisconsin when Dosunmu was injured. Curbelo’s ability as a playmaker both for himself and his teammates means his closing ability could come from a multi-faceted approach. But the sophomore guard isn’t the only option. Trent Frazier is capable and just as confident in himself in big moments.
Scott Richey, the News-Gazette
How much might the three freshmen play?
Illinois is in a unique situation in regards to its freshmen — at least in the Underwood era — given the fact the Illini won’t have to rely heavily on a first-year player in 2021-22. That’s a departure from the previous four seasons and statement about the stability of the program. That said, there’s always an opportunity. Luke Goode is the most physically ready of the three and would give Illinois size and shooting on the wing. The fact Underwood has been getting Brandin Podziemski time at point guard opens another door for him. And if RJ Melendez can harness his athleticism at the defensive end, his chances go up, too.
Scott Richey,
the News-GazetteHow often should fans envision getting faked out by something Andre Curbelo does on the court?
There is never a dull moment when Andre Curbelo is on the floor. In his breakout freshman campaign, Curbelo turned into a human highlight reel, with SportsCenter Top 10-worthy assists coming at any moment. His ability to find passing lanes and connect with seemingly impossible assists led to one of my favorite postgame quotes from Da’Monte Williams, who said that Curbelo, “Has eyes in his kneecaps and elbows” and sees things that no one else does.
Attempting to see those things with the camera will be one of the biggest adjustments when capturing Illini highlights this season. Last year was unique in a multitude of ways. For media members such as myself, our usual spot on the baseline was moved back into the stands. Sitting where the band typically does at State Farm Center provided a great view while also allowing for more reaction time to Curbelo’s jaw-dropping assists.
This year, things are set to return to normal. While a return to the baseline provides a closer view, it also presents some challenges in attempting to follow what Curbelo sees that no one else does. I’m fully expecting to be faked out once or twice per game by the sophomore point guard. A number that doesn’t seem bad, considering he faked out Big Ten defenders at least that often as a freshman. Fortunately, with the number of weapons at his disposal and the growth the coaching staff says he’s made in his game, there will be no shortage of highlight-reel assists coming from Curbelo. Missing a couple of them on camera won’t be the end of the world with another no-look assist possibly coming the next time down the floor.
Nico Haeflinger, FOX Illinois/WICS ABC SPORTS DIRECTORWhat will make this a
successful season for Illinois?
Obviously, it will be hard to top a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament that Brad Underwood’s team was able to accomplish last year. The Big Ten tournament title was pure joy after a year of COVID-19. The unexpected season-ending NCAA tournament loss to Loyola Chicago last year was a bitter pill to swallow for all Illini fans.
I do think it will be interesting to see what kind of lineup rotation that Underwood ends up using. He has a lot of guys to choose from besides regulars like Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Does he occasionally go bigger at the 4-spot with Omar Payne? How does he mix and match Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams? Where does transfer Alfonso Plummer and the freshmen — Luke Goode, Brandin Podziemski and RJ Melendez — fit into everything? How good can Coleman Hawkins be this year?
With all of those questions ... I think the answer to the “success question” is pretty straightforward. Win the Big Ten regular-season title (with no debate this year) and make a deep run in what can be a typically unpredictable NCAA tournament. Illini fans are hopeful for a long awaited Final Four appearance, and this team (on paper) appears to have the pieces to make that a real possibility. It will depend on how it all comes together.
Brian Barnhart, Fighting Illini Sports Network
How much difference does a raucous State Farm Center crowd make?
Brad Underwood said it best: “The fans make college basketball.”
And if we didn’t already know it, we learned it the hard way during the pandemic.
College basketball was played without fans in what could be described as eerie arenas across the country. Illinois fans weren’t able to see one of the most exciting Illini teams — a team that won 24 games and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season.
The fans are back, knock on wood, and so is the home-court advantage. State Farm Center will be rocking with every Kofi Cockburn dunk and every Andre Curbelo “how did he do that?” highlight. The Orange Krush will get see to that as they attempt to make SFC the toughest place to play in the Big Ten. And the Krush will be back to their old tricks of making the presence felt on the road, as well.
This is the 60th season of basketball at State Farm Center, where the Illini have won 695 games and have a winning percentage of .776. So, yes sellout crowds have played a key role in Illinois basketball history. There have been five seasons where the Illini went undefeated at home. In two of those seasons, the orange and blue advanced to the Final Four.
So, welcome back fans. Have at it. Do your thing. Underwood and company are glad to have you back in the House of ‘Paign.
Steve Kelly, Fighting Illini Sports NetworkWhat has it been like to watch Da’Monte Williams carve out his place in Illinois history?
Peoria basketball fans are always looking for the next one.
Who will be the next Peoria area hoops player good enough to wear the orange and blue of the Illini? No one has worn the title of next more prominently than Da’Monte Williams. As the son of Peoria Manual legend and Illini All-American Frankie Williams, Da’Monte was pegged as next even before his high-school days began at Peoria Manual. Da’Monte would live up to the high-school hype by becoming a dominating All-State prep player and leading Peoria Manual to the state tournament as a junior.
Da’Monte officially became next when he signed with the University of Illinois early in his senior season. Then came a December game at Bloomington. Williams was not about to let Bloomington score an uncontested layup. So in a scene Illini fans have witnessed the past four years, Williams took off full speed and soared to try for a chase-down block shot.
Da’Monte crashed to the floor. He stayed on the floor. Tears flowed across the gym and Da’Monte hobbled to the corner of the Bloomington High gym. The game would go on without Da’Monte. The high school season would go on without Da’Monte. Every fan in that gym that night had to wonder, ‘Was Frankie’s kid ever even going to make it to Champaign?’ Suddenly, next was in doubt. The fear was a serious knee injury may derail the uber athletic Williams’ Illini career. I always imagined Da’Monte would be the high-flying slam-dunking star at Illinois. While there have been moments of athletic wows, Da’Monte’s Illini highlights have more been on the floor — crashing to the floor after drawing a charge or diving for loose balls.
But quietly, Da’Monte has brought Peoria Pipeline pride back to the basketball and Illini crazy city on the Illinois River. Peoria high school basketball has always been about defense first and about accepting any challenge any time, anywhere. Peorians love Da’Monte’s defensive in-your-face identity and his ability to guard point guards and big men. When Da’Monte drills a big three-point shot, it’s a bonus. But I guarantee those threes blow up on my Twitter handle and all across the 309 area code.
Perhaps the best compliment to Da’Monte is he is rarely called Frankie’s kid anymore. Da’Monte has battled through injuries and become a strong team captain for Illinois. Along the way, he has carved out his own niche on the Peoria Pipeline. When Da’Monte comes home to Peoria, he’s an Illini hero. He’s always willing to take a selfie and light up that big smile for his Peoria fans. I always joke how he hates interviews, and it’s hard for me as a reporter to show his fun and follow-me-type personality. But Peorians know and love Da’Monte and are ready to celebrate every charge drawn, every loose ball recovered, every three-point shot and every Illini win in this super-senior year.
Jim Mattson, WEEK SPORTS DIRECTOR, NBC AFFILIATE IN PEORIAHow can Illinois capture the city of Chicago’s attention in 2021-22?
The first thing that comes to mind is an Andre Curbelo lob to Kofi Cockburn for a monster dunk. Or maybe a Curbelo pass between a clueless defender’s legs to a cutting teammate for a score. Or Curbelo dribbling, faking, changing speeds and finishing with his own reverse lay-in. Curbelo doesn’t have Ayo Dosunmu’s Chicago ties, but he’s every bit as fun to watch. With the ball in his hands all season, he might be the most entertaining player in America. So that’s a start.
Beyond that, the Illini need to win big like they did last season. That means trading punches with Purdue, Ohio State, evil-twin Michigan and all the other NCAA tournament-bound Big Ten teams in as memorable a fashion as they did during a pandemic season without fans. Just imagine what Illini-Wolverines and Illini-Boilermakers — back-to-back on FS1 and FOX at State Farm Center in January — will look like this go-round. Just imagine what it’ll sound like. Just imagine what it’ll feel like. Why wouldn’t Chicago fans want to revel in all that, too?
And maybe, just maybe, the re-emergence of the Bulls as a team worth watching will feed into a heightened interest among sports fans here in basketball on the whole. Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Co. play a fast, athletic style and have a certain cool factor that becomes more apparent all the time. Curbelo, Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Co. possess many of the same attributes.
Now don’t get me started on the Bears and Blackhawks ...
Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-TimesWho will be the next Illini to make it to the NBA?
That ain’t tough. That’s a softball right there. Our point guard. Andre Curbelo is the best point guard in the country. Now that he has improved his jump shot — if he can keep that three-point shot consistent — because he just has things you cannot teach. His feel for the game. His ability to get by people. Now since the NBA has gone back to smaller guards, it’s not like it was a few years ago when guards were 6-4, 6-5. They’re back in that 6-foot, 6-1, 6-2 area. No one is going to be able to stay in front of him. His ability to get the ball to people and make everyone else around him better is the best I’ve seen in a very long time.
Deon Thomas, Fighting Illini Sports Network
Pick’ em: How does this season play out for Illinois?
Start with a simple statement: Better than in 2020-21. With so many key players back from last season, I believe Illinois will be less likely to suffer an upset loss. The players took a giant hit against Loyola Chicago and certainly learned from it. They will be determined to advance far beyond the second round. The talent is there to make a deep run.
To the Final Four? Possible. The last Illinois team (2005) to make it that far had to survive a huge deficit against Arizona in the regional final. That team had unbelievable leadership (plus a ton of talent). Will the current team be as gritty? I don’t think that will be known until you see how it handles the inevitable adversity of the upcoming season. There is also the unknown about how the newcomers fit in, which will play a part in how the team performs.
Bottom line: I don’t think you can call Illinois a Final Four lock. But I wouldn’t bet against it.
Bob Asmussen, The News-GazetteHow might your preview story read heading into the March 6 regular-season finale against Iowa?
As it turns out, having two preseason All-Big Ten first teamers is a good indicator of success.
Behind the one-two punch of Kofi Cockburn — a national player of the year contender — and electric guard Andre Curbelo, the No. 5 Illini (25-5, 15-4 Big Ten) have delivered on sky-high expectations headed into Sunday’s season finale against Iowa.
Sure, hard-earned home wins over Michigan and Purdue in January may have caused fans to start salivating over a conference title a bit prematurely, as the Illini were dealt setbacks in the return legs in West Lafayette and Ann Arbor in February. But once again, the Illini are in a strong position ahead of Big Ten tournament and postseason play.
With a win against the Hawkeyes, Illinois would secure a tidy, second-place conference finish behind the Boilermakers. But if Michigan prevails against Ohio State in its own home finale and the Illini slip up against Fran McCaffery’s surely motivated group, then Brad Underwood and Co. will have finished just behind the Wolverines in league play for the second straight season.
We all witnessed how the Illini responded to that in 2020, mounting a memorable Big Ten tournament title run, although you can bet Underwood would trade the silverware for a longer stay in the NCAA tournament this time around.
Gavin Good, The Associated Press