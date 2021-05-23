It’s not hyperbole to say the eyes of college football will be on Champaign on Aug. 28 when Illinois kicks off its season against Nebraska. Only four othercollege football games are set to take place that day, with no other Power Five game going on. The house that Red Grange helped build will host the first Big Ten game of the 2021 season. Still, the Illini and Cornhuskers aren’t the only Big Ten teams to open their respective seasons against a conference opponent. With the season a little more than three months away, Sports Editor Matt Daniels ranks the five Big Ten openers featuring both teams from Kevin Warren’s favorite league:
1. Ohio State at Minnesota, Sept. 2
Having the defending Big Ten champs in the top spot isn’t a stretch. Add in the fact it’ll be a Thursday night kickoff in downtown Minneapolis, and the intrigue factor goes up a few notches. Will P.J. Fleck get his boat straightened out in 2021 after a disappointing 2020? Will Tanner Morgan regain the mojo he bottled up in 2019 that he had a hard time finding last year? They’ll need it if the Gophers want to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2000. Of course, those questions pale in comparison to what the entire state of Ohio is surely asking: Who replaces new Bears saviorJustin Fields under center? It wasn’t entirely clear for Ryan Day’s program coming out of spring ball, with C.J. Stroud the likely frontrunner, but Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord all got chances to impress in the spring.
2. Penn State at Wisconsin, Sept. 4
Two teams that faced off in the 2016 Big Ten championship game are meeting for the first time in the regular season since 2018 and the first time in Madison since 2013. That’ll have the folks jumping all around Camp Randall Stadium.In a strange twist, the Badgers have more questions at running back than at quarterback, with Graham Mertz the proven starter going into 2021. Jalen Berger showed flashes out of the backfield in 2020, but will have a bigger workload on his plate this fall. Penn State, meanwhile, will try to see if Sean Clifford can master new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s system. Yurcich is Penn State’s fourth offensive coordinator in the last six seasons.
3. Indiana at Iowa, Sept. 4
Tom Allen won universal praise for what he accomplished last fall with the Hoosiers. Rightfully so. Indiana went 6-1 in the regular season, losing only by a touchdown at Ohio State. But the Hoosiers didn’t end on a positive, a 26-20 loss to mediocre Mississippi in the Gator Bowl. Was what happened in Bloomingtonin 2020 justa fluke? Allen’s program can certainly put that storyline to bed by going into Kinnick Stadium and knocking off the Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time since 2007. Iowa won its final six games last season, with quarterback Spencer Petras finding his stride and a strong run game emerging. Expect the same this year.
4. Nebraska at Illinois, Aug. 28
National intrigue will surround this game going into it given its the first Power 5 game of the season. Too bad it’s not in Dublin, though. But the bigger curiosity lies in what Bret Bielema’s first game back in the college coaching ranks since 2017 and his first game back in the Big Ten since 2012 will bring. How will a likely revamped Illinois offense look? Will the Illini defense be any better? Can Adrian Martinez be slowed down in Champaign after a dazzling 2019 performance under the lightsagainst the Illini? Both programs are coming off tough 2020 seasons (the Illini went 2-6 and Scott Frost’s Cornhuskers finished 3-5). The narrative of how the rest of their 2021 seasons will fare will be written before the calendar flips to September.
5. Michigan State at Northwestern, Sept. 4
Cue up the disrespect, Pat Fitzgerald. Yes, we get it. Your Wildcats played in the Big Ten title game last season and gave Ohio State a tough test in Indy. Basically, the former Wildcat and proud neck roll alum will be coach for however long he wants to in Evanston. How well Northwestern fares in 2021 could be determined by how well another transfer quarterback fares in year one with the Wildcats. Former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski could fill the role former Indiana starter Peyton Ramsey held last season and keep Northwestern in contention for a spotin the Big Ten title game. Second-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker would certainly like his quarterback job settled after Rocky Lombardi left andtransferred to Northern Illinois. Former Naperville Central standout Payton Thorne and Temple transfer Anthony Russo are vying for the starting gig as the Spartans try to get back to a respectable standing in the Big Ten after finishing 2-5 last year.