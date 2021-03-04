Countdown to Selection Sunday: 10 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four players who could give their NBA draft stock another boost with an NCAA tournament run.
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Dosunmu’s current projections put him anywhere from late in the first round to early in the second. Mostly the latter, giving the Illini guard some room to improve his chances before the draft. An NCAA tournament run would simply provide more opportunities for Dosunmu to show off what he considers the most complete game in college basketball.
David Johnson, Louisville
Johnson is similar to Dosunmu in several ways — positionally, physical makeup and current draft projection. The Louisville guard is averaging career highs across the board. The area NBA teams are almost assuredly most impressed is Johnson going from a 21.7 percent three-point shooter last year to 39.2 percent this season on four times as many attempts per game.
Jay Huff, Virginia
The more times Huff can show off his two-way ability as a shot blocker (averaging 2.5 blocks per game) and and stretch 5 (shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range) the better. A center that can protect the rim and knock down jumpers is basically the ideal, and the 7-foot-1 Virginia standout fits the bill. The only knock is he’s a 22-year-old senior.
Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga
Ayayi could be in competition with teammate Drew Timme to see which will be the third Gonzaga player off the board. Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs and senior wing Corey Kispert will pop first. Ayayi, who posted the only triple-double in Bulldogs’ history this season, should have multiple chances to prove he’s a draft-worthy combo guard in the NCAA tournament.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).