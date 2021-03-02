Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: An updated look at some bracketology projections with the Illini on the No. 1 seed line:
Joe Lunardi, ESPNTurns out winning a trio of games without Ayo Dosunmu in the process was a good thing for Illinois given the elevation to No. 1 seed status. Lunardi has the Illini facing the winner of the First Four game between Bryant and Nicholls State. They should be familiar with the latter after needing overtime to beat the Colonels in last season’s opener at State Farm Center.
Jerry Palm, CBS SportsBest thing about being a No. 1 seed? Avoiding Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan until the Final Four or national title game. Palm has the Illini matching up with No. 16 seed Texas State. That the Bobcats are on course for the tournament is impressive given former coach Danny Kaspar resigned (under an investigative cloud) in September.
Mike DeCourcy, FOX SportsBryant doesn’t have to deal with a First Four game for the right to play No. 1 seed Illinois in the first round in DeCourcy’s projection. Good for them? The Bulldogs got some national attention last summer when third-year coach Jared Grasso offered 136 recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes in a single day in June. Grasso is taking the idea of casting a wide net to a new level.
Kevin Sweeney, Sports IllustratedIllinois’ spot as a No. 1 seed isn’t a guarantee. Ohio State could snatch it right back by sweeping the season series Saturday. For now, the Illini are on top and looking at either South Dakota or Prairie View A&M in the first round in Sweeney’s projection. The latter is unbeaten in the SWAC after a 1-4 nonconference slate.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).