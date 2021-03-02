Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four of the best Illinois-Michigan games in series history:
Illinois 64, Michigan 62 — Jan. 25, 2020
Were there other games where a ranked Illinois team faced a ranked Michigan team? Sure. In fact, that’s happened 13 times in series history. But last year’s victory at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., was special. Not for some offensive explosion, but for a single moment. Ayo Dosunmu’s game-winner against Zavier Simpson, which just furthered the growing legend of the Illini guard.
Michigan 83, Illinois 81 — April 1, 1989
Sorry, Illinois fans, but not every great game between Illinois and Michigan was an Illini win. A Final Four matchup, though, still stands out given the lofty nature of the game. Not to mention the 33 lead changes. Or the fact the Wolverines won on a last-second game-winner. The third time was simply the charm for Michigan after losing both of its regular-season meetings against the Flyin’ Illini.
Illinois 75, Michigan 66 (4OT) — Jan. 28, 1984
Just 40 minutes of Illini-Wolverines wasn’t enough. Sure, Illinois coughed up an 11-point halftime lead and overtimes two and three weren’t much to write home about, but the Illini stomped Michigan in the fourth overtime for the nine-point win. Efrem Winters led the way with 23 points in what’s still the only quadruple overtime game in Illinois basketball history.
Illinois 100, Michigan 92 — Feb. 22, 1969
This game marked the only time Illinois topped the century mark in what’s now 89 wins against Michigan — compared to the three times the Illini have given up 100-plus points in losses — dating back to the series’ start in 1919. This win was part of a strong finish to the 1968-69 season (five wins in final six games) that saw Illinois tie for second in the Big Ten and just miss on the 25-team NCAA tournament.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).