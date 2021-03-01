Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic? A look back at Illinois’ last four NCAA tournament wins because, well, it’s been a while and maybe you forgot:
Illinois 57, Colorado 49 — March 22, 2013
It will have been eight years in between NCAA tournament appearances for the Illini when they play in the first round later this month somewhere in Indiana. The last time out was obviously successful in a no Bruce Weber but still his players so it was a grind way. Illinois led the Colorado by 16 in the first half and fended off a bit of second half rally behind Brandon Paul and his game-high 17 points.
Illinois 73, UNLV 62 — March 18, 2011
The Illini avoided a one-and-done showing (that would have mirrored its quick Big Ten tournament exit) by getting the better of UNLV in Tulsa, Okla. Mike Davis wound up a rebound short of a double-double with 22 points and nine boards, while Demetri McCamey (17 points) and D.J. Richardson (10 points off the bench) rounded out Illinois’ top scorers.
Illinois 78, Air Force 69 — March 16, 2006
Had to skip a couple of tourney appearances with Illinois losing in the first round in 2009 (Western Kentucky) and 2007 (Virginia Tech). This was the last win of Dee Brown’s career, and he came through with the near triple-double of eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Jamar Smith tied a program record with six made threes and led the Illini with 20 points off the bench.
Illinois 72, Louisville 57 — April 2, 2005
The legend and lore of the Elite Eight win against Arizona overshadows a rather straightforward victory against Louisville in the Final Four. Illinois pulled away at the midway point of the second half thanks almost exclusively to Luther Head (got hot from three-point range) and Roger Powell (matched Head for a game-high 20 points).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).