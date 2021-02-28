Countdown to Selection Sunday: 14 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his
favorite sport. Today’s topic: A look at four of the best dunkers that could wow come March Madness.
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Cockburn leads the nation in dunks, so you can’t leave the Illinois sophomore off this list. While the 7-foot, 285-pound center isn’t necessarily a “high flyer” he’s a threat every single time he dunks to either rip the rim clean off or — and this is most anticipated — shattering a backboard.
Greg Brown, Texas
Did you see what Brown did to Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua earlier this month? Sure, Texas lost, but Brown threw down what might be the dunk of the year. The 6-9, 205-pound freshman forward elevated — for real — over the 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua and put the Baylor big man on the proverbial poster. It wasn’t the first for Brown either.
Christian Bishop, Creighton
The Bluejays might be Marcus Zegarowski’s team, but it’s Bishop who provides the highlight reel worthy plays. The 6-7, 220-pound wing is one of five Creighton starters to average double digit points, and he pads his point total the fun way. Dunks on dunks on dunks. He ranks in the top 12 nationally in dunks and even had a game-winning dunk in January against Providence.
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Let’s just say the Vols’ freshman guard can fly. Johnson’s absolute best dunk this season came in this month’s home win against Georgia. The 6-5, 186-pound guard cut from the right wing, received the pass and, in one move, elevated over the Bulldogs’ Toumani Camara to put the 6-8 forward on a poster of his own.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).