Countdown to Selection Sunday: 15 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four standout individual Illini performance in the NCAA Tournament.
Nick AndersonThere have been 25 double-doubles in program history in the NCAA tournament since 1963. Anderson’s is arguably the cream of that crop both for the circumstances (it came in the 1989 Elite Eight) and how thoroughly he dominated against Syracuse. Anderson played every minute against the Orange and ended up with a final scoring line of 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Kenny BattleAnderson wasn’t the only Illini that took Syracuse to the woodshed in the 1989 Elite Eight. Battle was just as impressive, leading Illinois with a game-high 28 points on what’s still a tournament record for the program with 12 made field goals. The 28-point effort was also a program record, which Battle broke five days later with 29 points in the Final Four loss to Michigan.
Kiwane GarrisGarris ranks fifth in overall program history as an 83 percent free-throw shooter. So it’s not really a surprise that Garris holds the program’s NCAA tournament record for most free throws (16) and attempts (17) in a single game. The 6-foot-2 point guard hit those marks in a first-round win against USC, finishing with 27 points and 12 assists (also a program record).
Deron WilliamsWilliams had more meaningful tournament games during Illinois’ run to the 2005 national championship game, but his best individual performance came in the Illini’s second-round win against Cincinnati a year earlier. That’s when Williams set what’s still the program’s single-game scoring record with 31 points in 31 minutes to go with seven assists and three rebounds.
