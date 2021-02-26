Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer
Scott Richey will weigh in on his
favorite sport. Today’s topic: A look at the four of the venues (the best four) hosting the NCAA tournament this season:
Hinkle Fieldhouse
Make that historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Home of the Butler Bulldogs since 1928, Hinkle was the host of the Indiana state tournament from the day it opened until 1971 and served as the backdrop for the dramatic state title run by tiny Milan High School in 1954. Hinkle is good vibes only for Illinois, too, as the site of the best practice of all time that ended last season.
Assembly Hall
The teams that wind up playing in Bloomington, Ind., will at least have a clear picture of what they’re pursuing. Five national championship banners hang from the rafters at Assembly Hall, honoring the best teams Indiana University had to offer. It’s an iconic college basketball venue with fans, at least in a normal season, seemingly right on top of the action.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Of the two professional venues slated for NCAA tournament use, the one that’s actually a basketball arena gets the nod over Lucas Oil Stadium. There’s a reason Bankers Life Fieldhouse hosts so many events. The Final Four and national championship game will be played in the home of the Indianapolis Colts, but basketball in a football arena is not ideal.
Mackey Arena
With apologies to the other college hoops venue being used — IUPUI’s Indiana Farmers Coliseum — it doesn’t hold a candle to Mackey Arena. There’s history associated with Mackey. Like the fact it sits on John R. Wooden Drive and houses Gene Keady Court. Its domed aluminum roof might even help a smaller crowd bring the noise in West Lafayette, Ind.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).