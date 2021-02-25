Countdown to Selection Sunday: 17 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Illinois’ all-time leading scorers in the NCAA tournament.
Dee Brown, 179 points
Brown averaged 13.8 points in his 13 career NCAA tournament games. That included a high of 21 points twice — against Murray State in the first round in 2004 and again against Milwaukee in the Sweet 16 in 2005. Brown wasn’t the most efficient scorer in NCAA tournament action, but he did make 81.2 percent of his free throws in those 13 games.
Luther Head, 162 points
No Illini has played more NCAA tournament games than Head, who appeared in 14 in his career. He did a significant percentage of his scoring in his final three games, putting up 20 points against Arizona in the 2005 Elite Eight, 20 more to help beat Louisville in the Final Four and then 21 points in the national championship game against North Carolina.
Deron Williams, 150 points
Williams holds Illinois’ single-game scoring record in the NCAA tournament with 31 points in a second-round win against Cincinnati in 2004. Williams’ most memorable game, of course, was a 22-point effort against Arizona in the 2005 Elite Eight that included eight points in the final three minutes, 40 seconds of regulation and six more in overtime.
Frank Williams, 148 points
The Peoria native held Illinois’ single-game scoring record — a 30-pointer against Kansas in the 2001 Elite Eight — before Deron Williams surpassed it three years later. Frank Williams, meanwhile, was as much a scoring threat in the NCAA tournament as he was during the regular season in his career with a program-record four games with at least 20 points.
