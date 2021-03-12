Countdown to Selection Sunday: 2 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on Sunday, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: The only four places the Big Ten tournament should ever happen.
Chicago
The first-ever Big Ten tournament happened in 1998 in Chicago, with a different kind of madness brought to the Madhouse on Madison. Michael Jordan played at the United Center. Who wouldn’t want to get some run on the court, too? That the Big Ten offices are in relatively nearby Rosemont will keep Chicago on the list as long as there is a tournament.
Indianapolis
While Chicago has the argument for hosting the inaugural Big Ten tournament, a case can be made that Indianapolis is perhaps the ideal host city. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is right in downtown Indy, within easy strolling distance of a slew of restaurants and hotels. That’s something the United Center can’t claim. Advantage Indy?
Detroit
The Big Ten appeased its newest eastern additions by moving its tournament to Washington, D.C. (2017) and New York City (2018) to mixed reviews. While Indianapolis and Chicago remain the priority locations, Detroit would be a nod to the eastern branch of the conference while also maintaining some Midwest roots. And it might actually be a draw for Little Caesars Arena.
Minneapolis
While we’re exploring alternate Midwest sites, Minneapolis should certainly be on the list. It has what you want. A metropolitan area with an NBA arena in the Target Center. Plus, Minneapolis is one of my favorite cities to visit. This way, I could do so when there’s actually some nice weather. If it’s enjoyable when it’s freezing, just think about a pre-spring trip.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).