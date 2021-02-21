Countdown to Selection Sunday: 21 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport.
Today’s topic: A look back at the last four Big Ten teams to win a national championship:
Michigan State, 2000
Yes, it’s been more than two decades since a Big Ten team won the NCAA tournament. The conference has had seven runners-up in that rather notable title drought. The Spartans only won the Big Ten by a single game, but Mateen Cleaves and Co. went to work in the postseason with a Big Ten tournament title leading into their national championship.
Michigan, 1989
This could have been Illinois had the Wolverines not gotten the better of the Flyin’ Illini in the Final Four — the third game between the two teams that season. Michigan needed overtime and a late push in the bonus period to beat Seton Hall in the championship game, with a pair of Rumeal Robinson free throws the difference-maker at the end.
Indiana, 1987
Bob Knight had better teams at Indiana. The undefeated 1976 team, for one. The 1987 bunch didn’t do much at the next level, but they had enough firepower to win a national title. Steve Alford had a game-high 23 points, but it was Keith Smart’s memorable baseline jumper that propelled the Hoosiers to a 74-73 win against Syracuse in the title game.
Indiana, 1981
The Hoosiers had a future Hall of Famer at point guard and leaned on Isiah Thomas all season, including the national title game against (pre-Michael Jordan) North Carolina. Thomas put up 23 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds in Indiana’s 63-50 victory as the finale of his brief, albeit successful college basketball career.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).