Countdown to Selection Sunday: 23 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey weighs in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four freshmen to watch out for in March:
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma StateOklahoma State’s NCAA tournament fate is still up in the air. It’s facing a postseason ban this year for infractions committed by former assistant coach Lamont Evans. The Cowboys appealed. Until the NCAA hears that appeal, they’re in. Which gives Cunningham, a likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, a chance to shine even brighter.
Jalen Suggs, GonzagaThe five-star point guard was also a four-star quarterback with offers from Ohio State and Georgia, among others. Basketball with the Bulldogs won out. Suggs has played a key role for the No. 1 team, averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists as a legitimate two-way threat.
Evan Mobley, USCTake a late afternoon nap and give Mobley and the Trojans a watch when they have a late-night Pac-12 game. The 7-foot freshman center isn’t the only reason USC has broken into the Associated Press Top 25, but he’s just as good offensively (16.8 points, 2.2 assists) as he is defensively (9.0 rebounds, 3.1 blocks).
Cameron Thomas, LSUThomas is the top scoring freshmen in the country and capable of getting on an absolute heater with 11 games of 25 points or more. His three-point shooting (29.5 percent) is shaky, but he’s good at the free throw line (90.1 percent), providing hope the former number can improve.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.