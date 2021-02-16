Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will
weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: A look at Illinois’ five previous Final Four teams.
2005
The 2004-05 team was the only Illinois team to reach the national championship game, which, of course, left Illini fans wondering what might have been if not for James Augustine’s foul trouble against Sean May and North Carolina.
1989
Turns out beating a team three times in the same season can be difficult. The Flyin’ Illini swept the regular-season series against Michigan, but Glen Rice (28 points) and the Wolverines got them by two in Seattle in the Final Four.
1952
Speaking of disappointment in Seattle. Illinois’ Big Ten champs had no trouble in the mideast regional at Chicago Stadium, topping Dayton and Duquesne, but St. John’s pulled the upset on Johnny “Red” Kerr and Co. in the Final four.
1951
A combined 41 points from Rod Fletcher and Don Sunderlage wasn’t enough for Illinois in a Final Four loss to eventual national champs Kentucky (the third title for Adolph Rupp). The Illini did win the third-place game against Oklahoma A&M.
1949
Illinois ran up against reigning champs Kentucky in the Final Four at Madison Square Garden this season, too. The tournament, of course, wasn’t the event it’s become, so the Illini’s Big Ten championship held more weight in 1949.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).