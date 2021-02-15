Countdown to Selection Sunday: 27 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic? How the four active former Illinois coaches are faring this season:
John Groce, Akron
A second straight 20-win season isn’t mathematically impossible, but the shortened season doesn’t do Akron in favors in that regard. The Zips were at least projected to make the NCAA tournament last year with a 24-7 season, and still could this year if they pass Toledo in the MAC. Point guard and leading scorer Loren Jackson is a force — even at 5-foot-8.
Bruce Weber, Kansas State
The less said about this season for Kansas State, the better. The Wildcats are maybe the second worst power conference program in the country — saved only from last by a win against similarly sad sack Iowa State. Currently the owners of a 12-game losing streak, it seems like eons ago Weber led Kansas State to the Elite Eight (even if it was just 2018).
Bill Self, Kansas
Out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a dozen years, Kansas is still on an NCAA tournament projection. The Jayhawks are even in the midst of a winning streak — one legitimate against Oklahoma State and two not so much against Iowa State. All five of Kansas’ starters average double digit points, but depth is an issue and there is no "star.”
Lon Kruger, Oklahoma
Kruger’s got himself a top 12 team this season without the benefit of a Buddy Hield or Trae Young type player. The Sooners do have the next best thing in a healthy Austin Reaves, with senior guard averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the fairly balanced Sooners, who are easily in the NCAA tournament field right now.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).