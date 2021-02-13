Countdown to Selection Sunday: 29 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: A bracketology update to see where the Illini stand.
Joe Lunardi, ESPNIllinois is the top No. 2 seed in Lunardi’s latest update, but with two Big Ten teams (Ohio State and Michigan) currently on the top line the Illini get paired in a regional with Baylor. Would make for quite the rematch in the Elite Eight. There’s work to be done before that, of course, with Cleveland State up first and then maybe LSU in the second round.
Jerry Palm, CBSIt’s a 2-15 showdown for Illinois with Cleveland State in Palm’s latest update. Should the Illini beat the Vikings, either Southern Cal or Drake would be waiting in the second round. Probably the Trojans. At least we should all hope. That would mean quite the big-man matchup between Kofi Cockburn and USC’s Evan Mobley (a projected lottery pick).
Michael DeCourcy
, FOX Sports
Make it 3 for 3 on Illinois as a No. 2 seed facing Cleveland State in the first round with Baylor leading the region. A bit of a trend developing. The Vikings have made quite the comeback in Year 2 under Dennis Gates after a 11-21 mark last season, but it’s not unreasonable to start looking at a second round matchup against Louisville or Stanford.
Kevin Sweeney, Sports IllustratedAnd the trend is squashed.Sweeney has Alabama ahead of Illinois for the No. 2 seed in the region with Gonzaga as the No. 1. It’s not an entirely unfavorable path for the Illini, though, with Bryant in the first round and then either Virginia Tech (with former Illinois guard Chester Frazier on staff)or San Diego State as the roadblock to the Sweet 16.
