Countdown to Selection Sunday: 30 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport.
Today’s topic: With high school basketball back in Illinois, four former IHSA stars that are key to likely NCAA tournament teams.
Ayo Dosunmu, IllinoisDosunmu won two Class 3A state titles at Morgan Park and a gold medal with Team USA before starting his Illini career. The 6-foot-5 junior guard, who was named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team Thursday along with teammate Kofi Cockburn, is now shooting for a Big Ten title and national championship.
E.J. Liddell, Ohio StateThe two-time state champion and two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year was a top recruit in the 2019 class out of Belleville West. Now, Liddell is one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, with the 6-7 sophomore forward averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds (both team-highs) for the fourth-ranked Buckeyes.
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola ChicagoKrutwig, who was a 2017 N-G All-State First Team pick out of Jacobs, already has an NCAA tournament run under his belt. The versatile big man started as a freshman for Loyola’s 2018 Final Four team. The 6-9 senior is one of just two centers averaging at least 15 points, six rebounds and two assists this season for the 17-3 Ramblers.
Jeremiah Tilmon, MissouriThe former East St. Louis standout — and one-time Illini signee — saved his best for last for the 10th-ranked Tigers. The 6-10 senior forward is putting up career-highs in scoring (12.8 points), rebounds (7.8), blocked shots (1.4) and field-goal percentage (62.7 percent) He’s also fouling less than ever.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).