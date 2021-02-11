Countdown to Selection Sunday: 31 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport.
Today’s topic: Four dynamic set of teammates that could propel a team from all the way to cutting down the nets on championship Monday.
Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
It’s not so much a duo, but a trio in Spokane, Wash., which is why unbeaten No. 1 Gonzaga is a heavy favorite to win a national title. All three of Kispert, Timme and Suggs are All-American candidates and give the Bulldogs a hyper efficient shooter (Kispert), a breakout sophomore star big man (Timme) and a five-star point guard (Suggs) living up to all expectations.
Ayo Dosunmu and
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
The way the Dosunmu and Cockburn pick-and-roll connection nearly eviscerated Wisconsin was Illinois’ duo at its best. A triple-double from Dosunmu. Another double-double from Cockburn. That’s the type of production the Illini were counting on when their two best players decided another title-chasing season in Champaign was their plan.
Quentin Grimes and
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Losing preseason AAC Player of the Year Caleb Mills at the end of December could have been a huge blow to Houston’s backcourt (and chances). Except he’d only played in four of eight games to that point, and the Cougars still had Grimes and Sasser. Both are more-than-capable scorers and legit two-way players contributing to Houston’s top-five defense.
Keon Johnson and
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
Tennessee has veteran players and wouldn’t be a Top 25 team without seniors Yves Pons and John Fulkerson in the frontcourt or junior guard (and former Champaign resident) VJ Bailey. It’s Johnson and Springer — both five-star freshmen — that could put the Vols over the top. Those two teamed up for 50 points to beat Kentucky last weekend.
