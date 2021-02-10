Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: His Big Ten tournament title contenders after Tuesday’s decision by the Big Ten to move the tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:
Illinois
Boasting two of the top-five players in the Big Ten gives Illinois a leg up. Wisconsin found out what can happen when Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are both clicking at the same time. The rest of the conference might find out the same come early March.
Ohio State
As a whole, these Buckeyes are greater than the sum of the parts. Much like the past two teams for Chris Holtmann. But forward E.J. Liddell is among the most improved players in the conference. His versatility is key alongside guard Duane Washington Jr.
Michigan
Winning a Big Ten tournament title would necessitate actually returning to action. The Wolverines should come out of a lengthy break Sunday at Wisconsin. That’s when the Big Ten will find out if Michigan has more than a little rust to shake off after starting 13-1.
Iowa
The Hawkeyes will either make a run in Indy behind a talented offense or flame out in spectacular fashion. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery can mix up his defenses as much as he wants. All that does is mask the problem that his team can’t stop anybody.
