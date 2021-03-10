Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on Sunday, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four upset picks for the Big Ten tournament.
Michigan State over Maryland
Even if it’s a nine-seed beating an eight-seed, it still counts as an upset. The two teams finished the regular season headed in diametrically different directions. Maryland lost its final two games to Northwestern and Penn State (so not ideal), while the Spartans played their way onto the NCAA tournament bubble by beating a trio of top-10 teams over the past few weeks.
Minnesota over Northwestern
The Gophers’ tumble from ranked in the AP Top 25 to playing the first day of the Big Ten tournament was one of the bigger slides in the country. But all it would take to pull the upset, though, is Marcus Carr getting red hot. The redshirt junior guard ended the regular season with a thud in a loss at Rutgers, but was just a week removed from a 41-point game (also a loss).
Ohio State over Purdue
This matchup would, of course, require Ohio State not to get upset itself by, well, in my scenario, Minnesota. Then the Buckeyes could set their sights on a Purdue team that beat them twice in the regular season — albeit by just seven combined points. The Boilermakers will get to see if it really is difficult to beat a team three times in a single season.
Wisconsin over Iowa
D’Mitrik Trice and Co. will play the winner of Nebraska/Penn State in the second round. A win there as expected would pit Wisconsin against Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the season series 2-0, but Joe Wieskamp’s potential unavailability might swing the matchup in the Badgers’ favor. It would be the first win for Wisconsin against a top half Big Ten team in nearly two full months.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).