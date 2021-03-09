Countdown to Selection Sunday: 5 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: A look at four conference tournaments that could determine Illinois’ first round opponent in the NCAA tournament.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Prairie View A&M is projected as the SWAC’s automatic qualifier in most bracketology efforts. The Panthers, led by junior guard Jawaun Daniels (14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), were the regular season champs. But don’t sleep on Jackson State. The Tigers also went unbeaten in the regular season. They just played two fewer games.
Colonial Athletic Conference
Northeastern claimed the regular-season title, and if the Huskies do the same in the CAA tournament, that would put them in line for a likely No. 16 seed and maybe give redshirt junior Greg Eboigbodin a crack at his old team. Elon is the dark horse, though, after upsetting second-seeded James Madison in the quarterfinals.
Southland Conference
Brad Underwood knows the Southland Conference like the back of his hand. He dominated it in his three seasons at Stephen F. Austin. Nicholls State is the Southland tournament favorite. The Illini know the Colonels after beating them (in overtime) in the 2019-20 season opener. Not that any of the key guys from that Nicholls State team are still around.
America East Conference
The America East champ wasn’t necessarily locked into a No. 16 seed. Vermont and UMBC could have probably avoided that fate. Then they both lost in the AE tournament semifinals. That created a Saturday title game between UMass-Lowell and Hartford. The former has the more dangerous player (a 20.6 ppg scorer in senior guard Obadiah Noel) but not much depth.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).