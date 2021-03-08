Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic? Four potential Big Ten tournament winners (in order):
Illinois
Pick a team that’s playing better than the Illini right now. The only two even in the conversation would be a still unbeaten Gonzaga that hasn’t played in a week and Baylor now that the Bears have bounced back from their loss at Kansas. Illinois could turn 11 wins in 12 games into 14 wins in 15 games rather easily with a run to the Big Ten tournament title.
Michigan
There’s really only one way to settle the war of words currently existing between Illinois and Michigan. The two have to meet in the Big Ten tournament for a rematch. The Wolverines have their own share of motivation having lost by 23 points on their home court and only fueling the “controversy” over the regular season title by losing Sunday at Michigan State.
Michigan State
It’s March. That’s when Tom Izzo-coached teams shine. These Spartans are living up to that standard. Especially Aaron Henry. If the junior wing would have played more of the season like he has in the past dozen games, he might have gotten involved (at least somewhat) in the Big Ten Player of the Year race with Ayo Dosunmu and Luka Garza.
Purdue
The Boilermakers get the final spot instead of Iowa (might just coast if Joe Wieskamp is still hurt) and Ohio State (not in the best place coming off four straight losses). That Purdue pulled a double bye into the quarterfinals certainly helps its chances and illustrates a masterful job from Matt Painter in turning not the most talented Big Ten team into a top four squad.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).