Countdown to Selection Sunday: 7 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four players who could make a run at Big Ten tournament MVP.
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
A disclaimer at the start. A masked Ayo Dosunmu has just as good a chance at claiming tourney MVP honors. But the potential for Cockburn to rip off a series of double-doubles in Indianapolis could both propel the Illini to a potential title and the top individual award. Cockburn’s rate of double-doubles has slowed, but he still leads the Big Ten.
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Hunter Dickinson has stolen some of the headlines this season, but Wagner remains the Wolverines’ top NBA prospect. For a reason. Save for Tuesday’s two-point performance against Illinois, Wagner has hit another gear in the last couple weeks by averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists since Michigan came off its COVID-19 pause.
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Call it Luka Garza fatigue (although, again, the Iowa big man is a likely candidate, too). Wieskamp manages to fly under the radar given Garza’s presence, but all it takes for the junior guard to dominate a game is to get hot from the three-point line. Consider that within the realm of possibility given he’s shooting nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc.
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Liddell has quietly had a breakout sophomore season, with his production up across the board. He’s more than doubled his scoring and assists and nearly done the same with his rebounding. Not to mention Liddell’s three-point shooting consistency is off the charts better. A bigger stage in Indianapolis will let the rest of the country know what’s up.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).