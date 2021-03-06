Countdown to Selection Sunday: 8 days
Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: How the last four Big Ten tournament champions fared in the NCAA tournament.
Michigan State, 2019
Talk about momentum. The Spartans won seven of their last eight games in the regular season before their title run in Chicago. The momentum carried through the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament with relatively easy wins against Bradley, Minnesota and LSU. Narrowly edging Duke in the Sweet 16, Michigan State’s run was ended by Texas Tech a round later.
Michigan, 2018
The Wolverines had a few close shaves in their run to the national title game. Like beating Houston by a single point in the second round and a four-point win in the Sweet 16 against Florida State. They didn’t have much of a chance once reaching the title game. Donte DiVincenzo went off for 31 points, and Villanova cruised to a 79-62 win for its second title in three years.
Michigan, 2017
Illinois should be glad Michigan made the run it did, beating the Illini in the second round of the Big Ten tournament and then taking care of Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The first precipitated a coaching change in Champaign. The second made sure Brad Underwood was available. The Wolverines’ fateful run ended in the Sweet 16.
Michigan State, 2016
The Spartans had the best player in college basketball (as long as you weren’t asking anyone in Norman, Okla.), and Denzel Valentine played a key role in what was then Michigan State’s fifth Big Ten tournament title. A No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament didn’t mean much, though, with Reggie Upshaw, Giddy Potts and Middle Tennessee pulling off the the stunning first-round upset.
