Before the 68-team bracket is unveiled on March 14, college basketball writer Scott Richey will weigh in on his favorite sport. Today’s topic: Four conference tournaments that could be a doozy.
Big Ten
Think you know how things will shake out in Indianapolis next week? Here’s a refresher of what’s happened just this week in the best conference in college basketball. Illinois crushed Michigan by 23 on the road. Northwestern beat Maryland. Nebraska beat Rutgers. That kind of 1-14 depth could make for a wild Big Ten tournament.
Big 12
Baylor ran away with the regular-season title, but didn’t do so unscathed with a loss at Kansas. Throw out Iowa State for sure and probably Kansas State making some kind of tournament run, and it’s not a stretch to say anything could happen in Kansas City, Mo.
Horizon League
This one’s already gone off the rails. Tuesday’s quarterfinal slate featured three games that went to overtime and a fourth decided on a last-second layup. League favorite Wright State is out — the loser of one of those overtime games — with former Illini Te’Jon Lucas helping lead Milwaukee to the upset with 25 points and five assists.
Mountain West
The sheer level of desperation from the Mountain West’s bubble teams could make for an interesting few days in Las Vegas. Boise State played its way to the wrong side of the bubble, dropping its final three regular-season games. Utah State’s even further on the outside looking in. Both could be a tough out in the NCAA tourney — if they get in.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).