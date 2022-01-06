CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team was unable to meet the Big Ten’s required minimum of seven available players under the league’s revised COVID-19 protocols after returning to campus on Dec. 26 following a three-day holiday break.
The Illini had seven players test positive for COVID-19 upon the team’s re-entry to campus.
With only six of its 13 scholarship players returning negative COVID-19 tests, Illinois fell one player short of the league’s mandated minimum, and therefore, had two of its conference games postponed: a Dec. 30 home game with Maryland in addition to this past Sunday’s scheduled visit to Iowa.
“It was an interesting start to the new year with the COVID,” Illini coach Nancy Fahey said Tuesday, two days before Illinois (5-7, 0-1 Big Ten) was set to return to play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Ohio State (9-3, 1-2) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
“You could feel the energy grow every time there was kids that returned after their testing and they could come back and (practice). It was actually pretty well-timed for us in the sense, collectively, we had three days before we had to play Ohio State.
“We’re still trying to get back into (game) shape. There’s nothing that can replace just playing.”
Even with the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus creating plenty of headaches within college sports and throughout the country and world for that matter, Fahey admitted the sheer number of positive cases among the Illinois players came as “a little bit of a shock.”
The good news for the Illini is as of Tuesday evening, Fahey said she expected all 13 players on her roster would be available when Illinois takes on the Buckeyes.
It will be the Illini’s first game in more than two weeks as the team broke for the NCAA-mandated holiday break following an 84-65 home loss to Missouri on Dec. 22.
Jada Peebles indicated she was among the six Illini players who tested negative with the junior guard from Raleigh, N.C., choosing not to return home for the holidays. Fahey did not disclose which of her players tested positive or negative when asked on Tuesday.
Fahey did, however, describe the unique circumstances of those late December team workouts, where it “seemed like there was a coach per kid.” That’s not far off, in reality, with Fahey and three members of her coaching staff working alongside six players for the majority of last week.
“A lot of ups and downs just not knowing what’s going to happen,” Peebles said in describing what the past week and a half has been like for Illinois. “Not knowing when we’re going to play. How we’re going to practice. How things are going to go. It’s good to be back on a schedule, but I think it’s good to have that break and get composed, put new offenses in and get back to what we needed to do.”
Despite having every Illinois player on the court, there are still some additional requirements for those who tested positive last week.
The CDC recently shortened the isolation period for COVID-19 infected people to 10 days with day six the earliest they can leave isolation, but when they do, they are still advised to wear a “well-fitting” mask around other people through day 10.
How that CDC guidance applies to playing in games is something Fahey said she isn’t sure about, adding she will defer to the Big Ten and Illini medical teams on that decision.
“We still had a couple kids that were masked up (in practice Tuesday), which is pretty tough when you’re trying to run up and down a court,” Fahey said. “Right now, we’re starting to get back to a sense of normalcy, if that’s what you can call it.”
Fahey and Peebles both tried to spin Illinois’ COVID-19 pause in a positive direction.
Peebles called 2022 “a fresh, new start” for the Illini. Whether Illinois makes the most of that opportunity will be determined over the next two months, with the Illini scheduled to play at least 17 regular-season games in the span of 53 days.
Deciding if both, one or none of Illinois’ two postponed games will be rescheduled is up to the Big Ten league office. The Illini have a mostly Thursday and Sunday schedule the rest of the season, with every Thursday filled from now through February’s end to the regular season and really only one open Sunday slot (Feb. 20). Illinois isn’t scheduled to play on Sunday, Feb. 13 as the Illini instead have a home game with Ohio State on Monday, Feb. 14.
“We understand we have to start turning this corner, but we had a pretty good week of basketball that we could make some adjustments that probably wouldn’t have been there if I had to play Maryland right away and play Iowa,” Fahey said. Ohio State has played only once since Christmas — a 90-71 loss to then-No. 9 Michigan on Dec. 31 before Monday’s scheduled home game with Penn State was canceled because of positive tests within the Nittany Lions’ program.
“I think we took advantage of those things and threw in some different twists, I think, to help this team perform better offensively,” the Illinois coach continued. “We are at a little reset here. But we did have that time, and we’re excited to go after Ohio State.”