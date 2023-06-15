CHRISMAN — The Cow Chip Classic will pay tribute to its founder in September.
The annual cross-country race will be dedicated to Roger Beals, Chrisman High's legendary coach who passed away this week.
The school said the Sept. 2 race "will be without our long-time cross country ally sitting in the bleachers next to the cow pasture. We will run in his honor and memory."
Beals introduced the Cow Chip Classic in 1981 in part to keep his basketball players in shape.
