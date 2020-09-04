CHRISMAN — Part of Dave Behm’s Wednesday was spent riding a tractor, using it to give the Chrisman Cow Chip Classic race course one final flattening before runners started stampeding across it.
He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s great that we get to have it,” the Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm cross-country coach said on the eve of the Classic’s 33rd version. “I was talking to a kid the other day — it’s his eighth Cow Chip. He’s a senior in high school. He was really kind of bummed he might not be able to run the Cow Chip eight times. So it’s a tradition for a lot of runners in the area.”
That athlete will have the chance to traverse the course during Saturday’s high school portion of the event.
Thursday and Friday brought and will bring about junior-high racing. That typically would be contained to just Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced Behm and other race officials to get creative in order to keep the Cow Chip Classic going in 2020.
“Once we got all the information with what we could do, we had a couple plans. This is the one that worked out best,” Behm said. “It’s kind of unfortunate that some schools can’t come out and run all 40 of their kids. They can only run seven girls and seven boys, and that’s the part that I don’t like at all.”
This year’s high school Classic will be divided into seven one-hour time blocks. Three teams are assigned to compete in each of the first six segments, and four schools are included in the seventh.
Girls and boys from each program will begin the race at the same time in their assigned block, meaning no more than 42 kids will run in any one race. This format was put in place to follow the state’s mandate on gatherings of 50 or fewer people, and it still will be adhered to in the four-team final block because one of the schools, Judah Christian, has fewer than five runners on its roster.
“Then we’ll do a combined time, (runners) one through seven,” Behm said, “instead of individual places.”
The Classic’s high school day usually includes an open race and individual races for each of a team’s top seven runners. Those are held in order from slowest to fastest — the No. 7 runners lead off, and the No. 1 athletes finish the outing. Points are earned by competitors based on their placement within their own race.
“It kind of climaxes to the best runners in Class A running against each other,” Behm said.
This year’s Classic field won’t be quite the same as those of the past. Previous contenders like St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity, Behm said, are headed elsewhere so more kids have the chance to race. But St. Teresa was added because the Decatur school’s coach was struggling to find meets for his athletes to participate in, thanks to scheduling upheaval caused by pandemic restrictions.
Spectators aren’t permitted on the course, but Behm said they can watch any of the races from their parked vehicle. Each event’s finish also will be streamed on Facebook Live, through the Chrisman Cow Chip 2020 page.
“It tears me up,” Behm said, “because the crowd is amazing. ... It’s such a wonderful spectacle, all the fans cheering everybody on.”
Unlike the St. Thomas More Saber Corn Classic, whose officials last week altered the course in an effort to keep runners more socially distant, the Cow Chip Classic course won’t appear any different from previous years.
What has changed is how teams will assemble in Chrisman. Designated areas separate from the race course will be provided for warming up and cooling down, no team tents will be allowed and teams will arrive in the warmup area 30 minutes before their run time.
“Everything’s fine. The course is still the course,” Behm said. “We’re pretty much ready to rock.”
Still drawing a crowd
The 33rd Chrisman Cow Chip Classic cross-country meet’s high school version will be contested Saturday, albeit with some differences because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them are teams being given time blocks in which they will race. Here’s a look at how they’re stacked up, largely based upon distanced required to travel to Chrisman:
7-8 a.m.: Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Paris, Tuscola
8-9 a.m.: Oakwood/Salt Fork, Tri-County, Villa Grove/Heritage
9-10 a.m.: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Marshall, Uni High
10-11 a.m.: Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Okaw Valley
11 a.m.-noon: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Noon-1 p.m.: St. Teresa, St. Thomas More, Teutopolis
1-2 p.m.: Argenta-Oreana, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Judah Christian