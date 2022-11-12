TOLONO — There’s not a lot Will Cowan can’t do on the football field.
Since becoming a starter for Unity in his sophomore season, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior has been one of the Rockets’ most important pieces on either side of the ball.
As a defensive back, Cowan has stepped up to help Unity during convincing wins in the first two rounds of the Class 3A playoffs. He’s also accustomed to making catches on offense as a dependable receiver for quarterback Cale Rawdin.
He’ll look to do more of the same Saturday when the Rockets (10-1) visit Fairbury to play Prairie Central (11-0) in a 2 p.m. state quarterfinal game.
“I started varsity my sophomore year, they just bumped us up, and they just put all their faith in me,” said Cowan, who credits former Unity assistant coach Nate Albaugh and current assistant coaches Patrick Striegel and Dave Fink for their work with him. “We have a great coaching staff. There’s no coaching staff that can do better than them.”
But even with all of Cowan’s accomplishments — he has 20 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns while amassing 45 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season — he almost didn’t play football at Unity.
Instead it was soccer that stood out to Cowan, who relocated to live with his father in Unity’s district because his hometown of Tuscola didn’t offer soccer at the high school level.
Football was part of Cowan’s childhood even when he played soccer, going to high school games with his friends and playing tackle ball behind the bleachers. He made the decision then to flip to football and hasn’t looked back since.
“I didn’t have a soccer team at Tuscola and Unity did, so I wanted to move here,” Cowan said. “But then I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to play football.’ First year, had a great time with it and just went from there.”
Striegel, his freshman coach and Unity’s current defensive backs coach, saw his potential early on.
“It took him a couple games to kind of get used to keeping things in front of them, and those types of things,” Streigel said. “After a while, by the end of his freshman year, he was a ball hawk. We don’t start a lot of guys for three years. In any position, let alone in the secondary. He’s one of the handful that we’ve started now for a few years.”
Cowan has started for the Rockets since his sophomore year, when he formed part of a young Rockets’ lineup that came of age during the pandemic-affected spring 2021 season.
His class — which also includes the likes of Austin Langendorf, Kyus Root, Boden Franklin and Nick Nosler — has jelled nicely since. Unity has hosted six playoff games at Hicks Field during the last two seasons and finished last season as 3A state runner-ups.
“He’s a leader for us,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “He’s a great athlete. I think that over the last two, two and a half years, he’s been a kid who, when he came here wasn’t maybe a die-hard football guy, but has been a guy that’s really learned our system and learned the game.”
Cowan’s experience has shown in recent weeks.
The defense made timely plays during a 21-0 win against Harrisburg on Oct. 29 and Cowan secured an acrobatic interception that helped Unity clinch a 35-14 win against Mt. Carmel on Nov. 5.
In a game affected by stiff winds as much as anything, the Rockets had built a 15-point lead late in the third quarter.
Unity running back Matt Brown had just rushed for a 38-yard touchdown and momentum was squarely in the Rockets’ favor.
That’s when Golden Aces quarterback Blayne Sisson heaved a ball that flew 35 yards with the aid of the wind, flying past its target and into the hands of Cowan, who was upended by the receiver and crashed hard into the turf.
“Right before that play, Coach Hamilton called me over to the sideline,” Cowan said. “He’s like, ‘Will, you don’t need to be flying up there. You were flying up there on the last play. You need to sit back on the route and wait for the wind to take that ball when he overthrows him and you’ll be there.’”
Cowan landed hard on his shoulder — “I was a little sore after that one,” he said — but held on to secure the pick. The Rockets never looked back.
“He just continues to get better every game, every week and understand the game better,” Hamilton said. “Last week was a really good example, when he was trying to rotate over in coverage and was able to see something coming out the backside ran over and made a really good athletic play to get that interception.”
Cowan’s football career has at least one game left with Saturday’s rematch against Prairie Central. The Hawks handed the Rockets their only loss this season back in Week 1 when Prairie Central won 34-12.
Two more wins would put Unity in the 3A state title game for the second straight season, which would delay the start of basketball season for the multi-sport athlete.
Whatever is left in Cowan’s football career, however, is largely irrelevant to the effect he’s made on the program.
“He’s just got such a great personality,” Striegel said. “He’s got a great sense of humor. Sometimes, when things get intense, he has the ability to shed a little humor in the situation to break the tension, and knows how to turn it on when it matters. He’s just a kid you want to coach.”