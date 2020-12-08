CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo hadn’t even checked into Illinois’ game against Ohio when he pulled one of the officials aside for a quick word during the first media timeout.
It was just the third game of Curbelo’s Illini career and already a fairly familiar sight.
It’s part and parcel of Curbelo’s inquisitive approach to the game. The freshman guard isn’t afraid to ask questions of his coaches and teammates during practice or, apparently, of officials during games.
Curbelo, whose dad Joel officiates at multiple levels in Puerto Rico, also knows that cultivating a good relationship with officials isn’t a bad idea, either. A good enough relationship, perhaps, that officials will stop whistling him for traveling on a move he’s used at the international level in FIBA events and he’s confident is legal stateside, too.
“I think the move that I’ve done has been the Euro step into a pass,” Curbelo said.
Curbelo ripped off that move Monday during No. 6 Illinois’ final practice before heading to Durham, N.C., and its 8:30 p.m. Tuesday tipoff at No. 10 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Officials aren’t the only people sometimes confused by how he moves. One of Illinois’ graduate managers wasn’t sure how many steps the 6-foot-1 guard took either.
Curbelo’s answer was succinct.
“Two,” he said. “I drove it and did a Euro step starting with my left, went to the right, jumped and passed it behind my back. I did it pretty slow. That 1-2 was pretty slow, so I think that move is probably the most I’ve been getting travel calls for.”
Curbelo has 11 turnovers in four games. That includes four apiece in the first two games of the season against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native had just a single turnover in last week’s loss to No. 2 Baylor, and he’s not concerned with his playmaking ability, at times, befuddling the officials.
“I ain’t going to stop doing my thing,” Curbelo said. “I’m going to let the refs adjust to my game. There’s no need for me to change my game. If it’s clean, it’s clean, and I know the rule, too. It’s either too slow or too quick for them (and) they think it’s a travel.
“I’m not worried about it. I’m going to continue to do me and do what I do because I think that’s when I’m at the best.”
Brad Underwood has his freshman point guard’s back. The Illinois coach hasn’t gone to bat just yet on some of the travel calls, but he might.
“At some point, I’m going to have to fight a little bit for it because I don’t think it’s a travel, but it looks bad,” Underwood said. “Freshmen turn the ball over. The game will eventually slow down. It’s really slow for him anyway, but he was pretty good the other night against Baylor and all that pressure and not turning it over. He’ll settle in.”
Curbelo has made the most of his opportunities through four games. He’s Illinois’ fourth-leading scorer at an even 10 points per game and is tied for second on the team with Trent Frazier with 2.8 assists per game — trailing only Ayo Dosunmu’s 6.3 assists per game.
Curbelo’s early production has also come with him missing nearly a dozen practices in the last few weeks. A concussion sidelined him for eight practices before the season started. He then rolled his ankle in the Ohio game the day after Thanksgiving and barely practiced before Illinois faced Baylor last week in Indianapolis.
“He’s hardly practiced,” Underwood said. “Any day a freshman misses practice is a loss. You’re trying to form habits. You’re trying to create, through repetition, things that they’ll see.”
The concussion came after Curbelo landed on his head after a driving layup against 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn and 6-9, 245-pound Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Curbelo said he felt fine immediately after, but his second solo workout that day revealed the issue.
“As soon as I stepped in, I started feeling weird,” Curbelo said. “I always start the workouts with form shooting, so I’m close to the rim and really looking up to the lights. I immediately got a headache. The lights were bothering me. I got through the workout and then went to check with (athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) and was diagnosed with a concussion.”
Curbelo’s ankle injury against Ohio — he played just 10 minutes in the 77-75 Illinois victory — was another setback. That it ultimately proved to be a minor setback wasn’t his first thought given how often he has rolled his ankles in his basketball career and knowing the Illini had a marquee game against Baylor in just a few days.
“I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to do it,” Curbelo said. “Every time you get hurt, you’re always going to think negative, but the next day I came in with a better mindset, more positive. I just kept getting treatment. The wrap literally looks like a cast when I get taped, but that’s the only way to go so I can go out there and do my thing.”
The way Curbelo played against Baylor was reminiscent of how he had performed before the concussion. He got in the paint, didn’t over dribble and got Cockburn a couple easy looks. His rhythm was definitely back.
“That concussion took me off track,” Curbelo said. “I just kept my head up, positive, and just couldn’t wait to get back. I did all I had to do to get back ASAP. When I did, I just started improving again.
“I didn’t feel like I had to start from zero, but I definitely felt the difference from having 20-30 practices in a row and going from that to five days off, six days off. I’m back on track and getting better.”