LINCOLN — Several athletes on coach John Staab’s Champaign Central baseball team look a little bit different this week than they have at any other point this season.
Many of the Maroons sported bleach-blond hair when they arrived at Mike Curry Field on Thursday for a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game against Chatham Glenwood.
Seniors Kendall Crawford and Max Quirk credited junior teammates Charlie Hobbs and Chase Bartlett for suggesting this stylistic change.
Of course, other prep athletic programs have pulled off the look in the past. Coach Casey Erickson’s Chatham Glenwood baseball squad among them.
Plenty of photos exist from the Titans’ run to last year’s Class 3A state runner-up trophy, in which the players’ hair is a bit more blond than usual.
Some might have viewed this as a “if-you-can’t-beat-them, join- them” moment for Central.
Except, the Maroons can defeat Chatham Glenwood.
They proved it Thursday.
Central scratched out a lone run in the bottom of the second inning, and the pitching pairing of Crawford and Quirk made that stand up as the Maroons stunned the Titans 1-0.
“It’s huge. It felt like breaking a curse over the years,” Crawford said. “It’s been historic that we’ve been losing to Chatham. It feels great to finally break it. We played a great game.”
Central (25-10) lost a sectional semifinal to Chatham Glenwood (28-5) in each of the last two seasons.
The third time was the charm for the Maroons, who will play in a sectional championship game for the first time since their Class 3A fourth-place state finish of 2017.
“It’s exciting,” Quirk said. “It’s nerve-racking being on the mound in the seventh inning — a lot of adrenaline and anxiety. But I can always count on the guys behind me to get the plays done for me.”
Crawford started for Central and threw the first five innings, permitting two singles and two walks while striking out four. Quirk mopped up the final two frames, only surrendering a seventh-inning walk to sophomore Joe Anderson and striking out three batters of his own.
Quirk induced a routine ground ball off the bat of junior pinch hitter Jacob Ahlberg with two out in the seventh and Anderson on second base. Senior second baseman Kevin Lehr scooped the ball off the turf playing surface without issue and slung it into the glove of junior first baseman T.J. Pipkins, setting off a raucous celebration in front of Central’s dugout.
“Ecstatic, man,” said Maroons pitching coach Dom Erlinger, a senior on that aforementioned 2017 Central roster. “We knew coming in we didn’t have that top (pitcher), so about halfway through the season, we were already doing the second-time-through (or) third-time-through (change), get somebody (new) in. Switching guys up, keeping guys off-balance.
“Now that we’re in this situation, it’s not foreign to us.”
There was a 35-minute delay of the game’s first pitch because of lightning in the area.
Crawford eventually took the mound and struck out the first batter he faced, Chatham Glenwood senior Alex Cashman, to set the tone.
“I really don’t think anything can faze him,” Erlinger said of Crawford. “Nothing can get under his skin. He always has the same focus. ... I always feel very confident with him.”
“You can’t let things like that affect you,” Crawford added. “You just have to focus on next pitch, deep breath every time, and then just focusing on your stuff.”
Erickson praised both Crawford and Quirk for their efforts against his Titans, whose bats he said “have been cold a little bit lately.”
“He was a four-pitch guy, threw everything for a strike. He has kind of a funky delivery, straight over the top,” Erickson said of Crawford. “I always felt like we were behind in the count. I just don’t think we ever got aggressive enough.”
Aggression wasn’t an issue for Central’s hitters against Chatham Glenwood senior starter Stephen Hardwick.
Sophomore Carter Bleakney, Pipkins and Hobbs each singled with one out in the bottom of the first to load the bases. Hardwick wiggled out of the jam with a strikeout of sophomore Luke McClure and by getting junior Chris Timmons to fly out.
The Maroons were back at it again the next inning.
Lehr, Crawford and senior Mitchell Crompton singled consecutively with one out in the bottom of the second to again load the bases versus Hardwick.
Bleakney popped out after Crompton’s knock, but Pipkins swatted a two-out base hit that brought home Lehr for the 1-0 advantage.
Titans senior Landon Marconi came on in relief and fired four scoreless innings, in which he gave up three singles and struck out five, keeping his team in the contest.
“Very confident in the guys,” Erickson said. “I didn’t feel real threatened. ... They scratched one run, but we’ve got to score to win, anyway.”
It fell upon Crawford and Quirk to make sure that didn’t happen.
“It’s always great to have more than a one-run lead,” Crawford said with a chuckle.
“There is pressure to follow up (Crawford),” Quirk added. “He was shoving (Thursday), but it was a (coach’s) decision and I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”
Crawford said he leaned into burying offspeed pitches when up in the count in order to create weak contact from Chatham Glenwood. Quirk was pleased with his slider, saying he used it either as a chase pitch or to paint the inside corner of the plate.
“Individuality is the key to success on the mound,” Erlinger said. “I’m going to call the game different for whoever is up there, try to put them in the best position for success possible.
“I do the very smallest part of this. My guys are out there executing, and it makes my job so much easier.”
More stellar pitching execution, perhaps with a bit more run support attached, will be required in Saturday’s sectional championship game.
Central will return to Lincoln for a 10 a.m. first pitch against Rochester (20-15-1), which fended off Mahomet-Seymour 6-2 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
The Maroons and Rockets started the Class 3A playoffs as a No. 2 and No. 3 seed, respectively. Their sectional semifinal enemies each held a No. 1 seed.
None of that matters now.
“Love it. That’s baseball,” Erlinger said. “It’s the only sport in the world where the worst team in the league can beat the best team in the league on any given day. That’s what makes it awesome.”