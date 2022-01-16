Cream of the midseason crop
Beat writer and AP voter Scott Richey breaks down his midseason top 10 national Player of the Year candidates:
Ochai Agbaji, Sr., G, Kansas
All the preseason hype for Kansas centered on Arizona State transfer Remy Martin, who was even named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. But it’s Agbaji who’s led the Jayhawks, averaging 20.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range.
Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois
The Illini’s 7-footer remains the only player in the country ranked in the top 10 in scoring (21.9 ppg) and rebounding (12.3 rpg), and he’s posted a double-double in all of Illinois’ six Big Ten wins and 11 of the 13 games he’s played this season while shooting 60.2 percent.
Johnny Davis, Soph., G, Wisconsin
To say Davis came out of nowhere is underselling it. The 6-5 guard was a role player on a senior-laden team as a freshman with the production levels to match. Now, he’s averaging 21.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists as the key reason the Badgers are a top-15 team.
E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State
Steady improvement has been Liddell’s path with the Buckeyes. This season is no different. The two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year is averaging career highs in scoring (19.9 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg), blocks (3.0 bpg), assists (2.5 apg) and shooting (51/39/76).
Bennedict Mathurin, Soph., G, Arizona
It’s been a good season for sophomores. Mathurin has improved across the board in his second season in the desert, and the 6-7 Canadian and potential future lottery pick is averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for a surprising top-10 Arizona team.
Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., G, Duke
Blue Devils obviously have a trio of talented freshmen, and Paolo Banchero could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. But it’s Moore and his breakthrough junior year that’ve been a difference for Duke, as he’s put up career-best numbers after a disappointing 2020-21.
Keegan Murray, Soph., F, Iowa
Murray was one of the Big Ten sophomores most everyone expected to have a breakthrough year. He hasn’t disappointed. The 6-8 forward and top scorer in the country (23.9 ppg) has even one-upped Luka Garza, who finished second behind Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas last year.
Jabari Smith, Fr., F, Auburn
Heading into the season, it looked like either Banchero or Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren would be the favorite to go No. 1. The 6-10 Smith has boldly inserted himself into that conversation by averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists with a 46/46/78 shooting slash.
Oscar Tshiebwe, Jr., F, Kentucky
Tshiebwe has put up some wild rebounding numbers this season, including 20 in each of his first two games, 28 in a win against Western Kentucky and 20 more a week later against Missouri. The national leader (15.1 rpg) is also scoring 17 ppg on 62.4 percent shooting.
Alondes Williams, Jr., G, Wake Forest
Williams has flown under the radar mainly because he plays for the Demon Deacons. But they’re succeeding because he is. The Oklahoma transfer is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. That’s Ayo Dosunmu territory.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).