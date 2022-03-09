MONTICELLO — No two basketball players are created 100 percent equal.
Current Monticello senior Ben Cresap and 2018 Monticello graduate Johnny Dawson, for example, don’t boast the exact same profile.
But Kevin Roy has coached both individuals. So if anyone is fit to offer a comparison, it’s the 16th-year coach of the Sages.
Also because Roy himself brought up the topic during Tuesday’s IHSA boys’ basketball pre-state tournament coaches availability with reporters.
“One of the toughest players I’ve ever coached,” Roy said when discussing Cresap. “Reminds me a lot of Johnny Dawson from the 2017 team. Toughness, grit, willing to go fight for the ball and (do) whatever it takes.”
Those elements of Cresap’s game have been crucial to Monticello giving itself a bonafide shot at winning a Class 2A state championship this weekend.
Cresap no doubt will be an important part of the game plan when the Sages (32-3) square off with Rockridge (26-6) in Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. state semifinal game at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“I take pride in it,” said Cresap, a 5-foot-9 guard. “I kind of enjoy being the smallest person on the floor. It has its advantages, too. Just learning to play with it, I’ve loved it.”
Where Cresap and Dawson differ shows in the statistics.
The 5-11 guard Dawson was the No. 4 scoring option for the 2016-17 Monticello boys’ squad, which placed fourth in Class 2A. He averaged 9.6 points plus 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists prior to the state semifinals.
Cresap tops the present-day Sages’ scoring chart with 15.4 points per game and also has averaged more rebounds (4.3) and assists (3.3) than Dawson leading into state.
Part of this stems from the 2016-17 group having six players check in at 6-1 or taller and only one checked in shorter than 5-10. Dawson was asked to do different things than Cresap is, though he still was an important scoring option.
Roy’s six-man rotation these days includes a pair of 5-9 guards and another at 6-0, so it makes sense Cresap is producing more in various categories.
But there’s also the consideration — without taking anything away from Dawson, who hit the game-winning shot in a 2017 super-sectional win over Quincy Notre Dame — that Cresap is just a standout presence on the hardwood.
“Kind of a farm kid where you get up and you go, you do the work and when the sun goes down is when you quit,” Roy said of Cresap. “He makes up for his size with his strength and his speed and just the size of his heart and hustle.”
Cresap credits both of his families for helping him grow and improve as an athlete. The first being the Cresap clan.
Cresap could be spotted posing for a wide photo with parents and grandparents beneath one of the nets inside Clifton Central’s gymnasium last Friday night after the Sages beat El Paso-Gridley 51-46 in a Class 2A sectional championship game with the help of Cresap’s 11 points.
“It’s been everything for me,” Cresap said of the backing at home. “They’ve been there through the ups and downs, driving me many places for games and practices and workouts. The support system behind me has made me the player I am today. I’m forever in debt to them and forever thankful.”
The second of those aforementioned families is Cresap’s fellow Sages.
He was part of a 2016-17 Monticello Middle School seventh-grade team that qualified for the IESA Class 3A state quarterfinals alongside fellow seniors and high school teammates Tanner Buehnerkemper, Dylan Ginalick, Trevor Fox, Joey Sprinkle, Triston Foran and Thomas Swartz.
Cresap netted just one point in the Sages’ 45-26 loss to Dunlap Valley. Nowadays it’d be shocking to see Cresap limited to just one point in any sort of basketball game.
“We’ve always had that confidence in ourselves as a group,” Cresap said. “Just working every year and just kept getting better, and now we’re here.”
Of course, there’s always the chance a foe locks in hard on Cresap and keeps his scoring limited at State Farm Center this week.
Maybe Rockridge can pull that off on Thursday afternoon. Perhaps Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) or Nashville (27-4) is capable of doing so in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. third-place game or Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. state championship game.
Even if that comes to pass, Cresap sounds confident his pals will pick up the slack. He saw them do so in an 18-point super-sectional victory over Bloomington Central Catholic on Monday, when Cresap’s 10 points rated third behind 18 from Ginalick and 13 from Fox.
“We pride ourselves on being really balanced and everybody doing their role,” Cresap said. “We know that anyone that plays can step up on any night. ... That’s part of what makes us so good.”