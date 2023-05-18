URBANA — Bre Crose is quick to crack a smile when talking about her senior track and field season.
It’s been a highly successful one for the Hoopeston Area senior.
She’s won nearly every individual race she’s entered in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, and she’ll compete Thursday in both events at the IHSA Class 1A girls’ state meet.
But it hasn’t been a completely smooth and carefree spring for Crose.
“My grandpa passed away during my volleyball season, so that was really hard. It took a really big toll. I wish he could be here to watch track,” Crose said, tearing up while standing within Gene Armer Track’s infield on Monday evening in Urbana after winning the 200 during The News-Gazette’s 40th Honor Roll Meet.
“I’ve just been trying really hard for him. It was hard, but it’s life,” Crose continued. “It’s just really pushed me a lot, and so have my coaches. Ron (Cade) has been great, (Erika) Seidel’s been great, and I’ll definitely miss (Hoopeston) when it’s over.”
Crose’s involvement in this week’s IHSA state meet — which she hopes extends to Saturday’s 1A state finals — will mark her last competitive track and field action.
She’ll soon continue her athletic career as a Lake Land College volleyball player in Mattoon starting in the fall.
“It was hard to give up volleyball. I played it since I was going into sixth grade. My mom’s a coach. ... It’s just been in our family,” Crose said. “But I’ll definitely miss track, and I know I’ll be around forever and hopefully come back to coach.”
Crose has plenty of sprinting expertise to draw upon if she does decide to enter the track and field coaching ranks in her future.
In 12 meets this season, Crose has won the 200 all 12 times and the 100 on 11 occasions. Her lone miss in the 100 came at Monday’s Honor Roll Meet, as her time of 12.94 seconds placed runner-up to Monticello senior Rose Talbert (12.67).
Crose staved off Danville sophomore Nickiya Shields and five others to win the 200 at the Honor Roll Meet. Crose’s time of 26.64 proved just a bit better than Shields’ 27.00.
“My 100 was kind of a worse start, but I just wanted to really focus on (the 200) and come back with a win,” Crose said. “I was really proud to cross the finish line first.”
Crose didn’t enter her senior track and field season expecting to win nearly every race she entered.
“I really just wanted to get some new PRs going and really enjoy (a season) with my coaches and my teammates one last time,” Crose said. “Track comes with anxiety, and I’ve struggled through that a lot right before races. But if I can keep my mind calm, then I feel fine all the way through the race.”
Crose’s 100 and 200 times have dropped from as high as 13.83 and 29.52 back in March down as low as 12.54 and 26.53 later in the season. She captured a pair of 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional titles last week with clockings of 12.80 and 26.75.
Crose shares a 13th-place ranking out of 35 athletes in the 100 entering Thursday’s 1A state preliminaries, based upon sectional results. She also rates 21st of 33 athletes in the 200 prior to arriving at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Four flight winners and the next five-fastest times during prelims will qualify for Saturday’s state final in each event.
“I’m really pushing for finals and to miss graduation,” Crose said. “I graduate Saturday, and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not (going). I’m going to go (to state), and I’m going to medal at state.’ That’s really been my mindset this whole week.”
Crose competed only in the 100 at last year’s 1A state meet, finishing 15th in the preliminary stage.
“I didn’t even remember crossing the finish line last year, if I’m being honest,” Crose said. “With the wind, we went in a different direction (on the track).
“I’m really going to focus on getting my starts (right) because even my starts weren’t good last year. That really does make or break a time when it comes down to the hundredth of a second.”
Hoopeston Area hasn’t boasted a girls’ track and field state medalist since Lauren Houmes took fourth in the 1A 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 during the 2012 season.
The Cornjerkers haven’t listed an individual girls’ sprinting state medalist among their ranks in an even longer time.
One has to look back to the Hoopeston-East Lynn days for that. Jill Doty won a Class A state title in 1987 in the 100 and finished second in the 200 that year as well.
“It’s honestly the best feeling (to represent Hoopeston Area),” Crose said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, what’s a Cornjerker?’”
Crose also won’t be alone at state this season, as she was last year. Hoopeston Area sophomore Claire Dixon qualified in the triple jump, ranking fifth of 34 state entries (34 feet, 7 1/2 inches) based upon sectional outcomes.
“I’m really proud of her,” Crose said. “I know she’s going to continue this on, even when I graduate.”