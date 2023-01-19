CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green met with Teri Moren before tip-off, the Indiana coach told Green how impressed she was with Wednesday night’s atmosphere.
The Illini tried to meet the big moment with 5,583 fans in the building at State Farm Center and deliver another signature win.
No. 21 Illinois got off to a fast start in the first quarter, but the sixth-ranked Hoosiers took control in the middle two quarters and weren’t bothered by the Illini’s fourth-quarter run, as Illinois lost 83-72 to Indiana.
The difference was Indiana’s combination of forward Mackenzie Holmes (30 points, 10 rebounds) and guard Grace Berger (18 points, six rebounds), especially with Illini junior forward Kendall Bostic in foul trouble for most of the game.
“She’s a great player,” Bostic said of Holmes, who finished 12 of 20 from the field in the 11-point win. “I love watching her play. I don’t like playing against her. We did everything we could (Wednesday night). We gave her a little too much. It’s frustrating, I think, is a good word for it. Unfortunately, I had those fouls immediately in the second half.”
The Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) opened up a 37-31 lead at halftime against the Illini (15-4, 5-3) and stretched that advantage to 16 points in the third quarter.
Green stuck with backup post players Geovana Lopes and Aicha Ndour with Bostic in foul trouble. It’s a decision Green didn’t say she regretted afterward.
“Mackenzie Holmes is really hard to guard,” the Illinois coach said. “She’s really hard to guard. I thought they all did OK on her.”
Illinois whittled what was a 67-51 deficit down to 71-64 with 4:26 left in regulation after Genesis Bryant made one of two free throws.
But Indiana went right back to Holmes, who basically produced the final haymaker with the 6-foot-3 senior forward scoring a layup through contact, completing the traditional three-point play to put the Hoosiers back ahead by 10 points with four minutes left.
“That Indiana team has been through a lot together,” Green said. “They have been through the hard times. They’ve been through these games together. They have some veterans that have been through a lot, and this is our first time through this together. We’re all learning. There’s no doubt about it.”
Bryant led the Illini with 18 points, as Illinois received all 72 points from its five starters. Bostic had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Adalia McKenzie added 15 points and Makira Cook chipped in 14 points.
The Illini shot 43.8 percent from the field for the game compared to 55.6 percent for the Hoosiers.
It was bittersweet night for Green with Illinois’ second-best crowd of the season showing up for the first Illini home game featuring two Associated Press Top 25 teams since 2000. But Illinois was unable to produce its biggest win of the season.
“We need this every single night,” Green said. “It takes time, but in two months, to see this crowd, it was amazing. Indiana and Illinois, this is what these players deserve is to play in front of a crowd like this.
“That’s probably been the best thing about the journey we’ve been on is to see the excitement. ... We've come a long ways, but it has to be consistent.”