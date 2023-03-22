Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
DANVILLE — It quickly became apparent that Danville Area Community College had the upper hand on Tuesday night.
Five three-pointers in the first half helped the fourth-seeded Jaguars cruise past 13-seed Johnson County in a 67-46 win that opened DACC’s first appearance in the NJCAA Division II national tournament since 2018.
“The first win is always huge,” DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. “It gives you life and it keeps guys in that mindset of chasing the championship. For us, I thought we came out and defended and set the tone on the defensive end.”
DACC regularly draws strong crowds for the tournament, which it has hosted at Mary Miller Gymnasium since 1994. But Tuesday’s showing felt different as the Jaguars pulled within three wins of their first national championship since 1991.
“That was probably the biggest crowd we’ve had all year, honestly,” DACC sophomore Ramelle Arnold said. “We appreciate the support and hope that everybody comes out Thursday and keeps that same energy.”
The Jaguars (25-4) never trailed in the victory while clinching a meeting with the winner of Wednesday’s game between Iowa Lakes and Waubonsee in a quarterfinal game slated for Thursday at 8 p.m.
Arnold paced DACC’s offense with 13 points while Kendall Taylor and Terrence Ringo chipped in 10 points apiece. The Jaguars finished with seven makes from three-point range and pulled down 53 rebounds to the Cavaliers’ 35.
“We knew going into the game that (their bigs) were very athletic and very aggressive crashing on the offensive glass,” Arnold said. “We knew we had to emphasize boxing out and that’s what we did.”
A chilly offensive showing from Johnson County (26-8) offered plenty of chances for DACC to attack the glass, which Dameriz Merriweather and Ringo took advantage of while combining for 22 rebounds.
The Cavaliers (26-8) were held to just seven makes on 31 attempts in the first half as DACC opened a 35-19 lead at the break. Only one of those shots fell from deep while five points from Ryan Gordon paced the team after 20 minutes.
“I think they felt comfortable playing at home and they shot the ball that way,” Johnson County coach Rand Chappell said. “We seemed like we were far away from home against a good defensive team and didn’t shoot the ball very well.”
It didn’t get much better for Johnson County in the second half as the Cavaliers finished 17 of 64 from the field and connected on just three of 19 attempts from deep.
Defense flowed into offense naturally enough for DACC, which overcame 19 turnovers and connected on 26 of its 58 attempts from the field.
“We’ve been priding ourselves on defense the whole year,” Arnold said. “That’s why we’re in the position we’re in now. We’re just going to keep carrying on and following (Gouard’s) game plan.”
The Jaguars tallied a 24-5 scoring edge during an 11-minute span of the first half that began with just under 14 minutes left in the period.
It began when Ringo tipped in two baskets from underneath the basket and included a pair of three-pointers from Jameer Ajibade, who finished tied with Arnold and Taylor with six points at the break.
Neither Ringo nor Ajibade started for the Jaguars.
“That’s just a testament to how we are as a team,” Arnold said. “We work hard and when somebody is struggling we pick them up.”
Ringo contributed two more clutch baskets in the opening stages of the second half, including an alley-oop finish that gave the Jaguars a 41-24 lead with 16 minutes, 45 seconds, remaining in the game.
Johnson County’s last surge came when the Cavaliers cut the deficit to 50-39 with 7:13 to play in the game before Merriweather and Stephen Atkinson quelled the run with buckets that sent DACC on its way to the next round.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Gouard said. “That team won 26 games, they were not just going to lay down and let us do whatever we wanted to do. We understood that there was going to be a run. We just had to make sure that it wasn’t a big run. We just had to keep our lead and push through.”
The Jaguars became the sixth team to punch their ticket to the quarterfinal round of the tournament; top-seed Davidson-Davie (N.C.), 8-seed Macomb (Mich.), 2-seed Niagara County (N.Y.) and 3-seed Henry Ford (Mich.) have already advanced.
6-seed Orange County and 11-seed Scottsdale will tip off at 11 a.m. Wednesday before Iowa Lakes, the No. 5 seed, and Waubonsee, the No. 12 seed, settle the final game of the opening round. Johnson County will face the loser of the meeting between the Lakers and Chiefs in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Don’t expect the Jaguars to do much more than scouting over the next day and a half.
“We’re going to relax a little bit and enjoy the moment,” Gouard said.